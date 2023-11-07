New commander supports the force

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Melody Gemuend, new commander of the 910th Force Support Squadron, addresses the

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Noah Tancer 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Melody Gemuend took command of the 910th Force Support Squadron on Nov. 4, 2023, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio.

    “I’m super excited to just get in there and basically execute the mission,” said Gemuend. “It’s a pretty high-performing organization right now. So I think over time we’ll find those areas we can further advance, but right now I’m just trying to get to know everyone and the mission.”

    The 910th FSS provides leadership and supervision of support services to the 910th Airlift Wing. It exercises overall direction and control over contingency operations for deployment and re-deployment and in wartime.

    As Youngstown Air Reserve Station is a host Reserve installation, the squadron provides combat support for assigned and visiting military forces in food service, lodging, fitness, recreation activities and self-help laundries.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 10:37
    Story ID: 457547
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
