Maj. Melody Gemuend took command of the 910th Force Support Squadron on Nov. 4, 2023, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio.



“I’m super excited to just get in there and basically execute the mission,” said Gemuend. “It’s a pretty high-performing organization right now. So I think over time we’ll find those areas we can further advance, but right now I’m just trying to get to know everyone and the mission.”



The 910th FSS provides leadership and supervision of support services to the 910th Airlift Wing. It exercises overall direction and control over contingency operations for deployment and re-deployment and in wartime.



As Youngstown Air Reserve Station is a host Reserve installation, the squadron provides combat support for assigned and visiting military forces in food service, lodging, fitness, recreation activities and self-help laundries.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 10:37 Story ID: 457547 Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New commander supports the force, by TSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.