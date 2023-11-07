Learn About TRICARE Open Season During Nov. 16 Facebook Event

Courtesy Photo | Join us for a TRICARE Facebook Live on open season on Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. ET.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Join us for a TRICARE Facebook Live on open season on Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. ET. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Do you need help understanding your health plan options during TRICARE Open Season? Join us for a TRICARE Facebook Live event on Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. ET.



TRICARE experts will provide an overview of TRICARE plans you can choose from during open season. They’ll also answer questions from the audience. To participate and ask a question, you need to follow TRICARE on Facebook.



“If you’re eligible to participate in TRICARE Open Season, this event is for you,” said Zelly Zim, a senior program analyst with TRICARE Policy and Programs at the Defense Health Agency. “We’ll help you learn more about your health plan options so you can choose the best plan for yourself and your family members.”



This year, TRICARE Open Season starts Nov. 13 and ends Dec. 12. Any enrollment changes you make will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.



TRICARE Open Season is for anyone enrolled in or eligible for TRICARE Prime, including the US Family Health Plan, and TRICARE Select.



If you’re eligible to participate in open season, you have three options:



1. Stay in your plan. If you want to stay in your current TRICARE health plan, you don’t have to do anything to stay enrolled. You’ll stay in your current health plan as long as you’re eligible.



2. Enroll in a plan. If you’re eligible for a TRICARE Prime option or TRICARE Select but not enrolled, you can enroll in a plan during open season.



3. Change plans. If you’re already enrolled in a TRICARE Prime option or TRICARE Select, you can switch plans. You can also switch between individual and family enrollment.



TRICARE Open Season doesn’t apply to active duty service members or anyone enrolled in or eligible for these plans:

- TRICARE For Life

- TRICARE Reserve Select

- TRICARE Retired Reserve

- TRICARE Young Adult



Separate from TRICARE, you may also be eligible for the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP), managed by the Office of Personnel Management. Your eligibility depends on your beneficiary status. You need to have coverage in a TRICARE health plan to enroll in vision coverage. Visit BENEFEDS.com to check your eligibility and shop for coverage.



To learn more about TRICARE Open Season, go to www.tricare.mil/OpenSeason. To follow TRICARE on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/TRICARE.



