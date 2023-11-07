Fort Jackson pays respects to 'selfless' drill

Photo By Emily Hileman | Command Sgt. Maj. John A. Blyler and Col. David A. Uthlaut, commander of Second...... read more read more Photo By Emily Hileman | Command Sgt. Maj. John A. Blyler and Col. David A. Uthlaut, commander of Second Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment say goodbye to one of their own, Sgt. 1st Class Herman E. Main III at Daniel Circle Chapel, Nov. 7. Main, a drill sergeant with the 2-39th, a native of Humble, Texas, led a life of selfless service and dedication to all who knew him. see less | View Image Page

Family, friends, Soldiers, members of The Punishers Motorcycle Club and the Fort Jackson community gathered at Fort Jackson’s Daniel Circle Nov. 7, to pay their respects and say final goodbyes to Sgt. 1st Class Herman Edward Main III.

Main, a drill sergeant with 2nd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment, passed away Oct. 21. Main had a passion for riding motorcycles and frequently taught and mentored other riders. He also often volunteered with his motorcycle group, The Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.

Prior to serving in the Army, Main worked as an armed security guard and was a volunteer firefighter with Atascocita Volunteer Fire Department in Atascocita, Texas, for 11 years.

Several members of his unit delivered memorial tributes and remembered the life Main lived and the legacy he will leave behind.

Chaplain (Capt.) Sidney Aaron recounted stories of Main’s reenlistment in Charleston, South Carolina and emphasized Main’s dedication, respect, and confidence for his fellow Soldiers, his command and the Army.

“Drill sergeant Main is the consummate (noncommissioned officer). I cannot think of a single line of the NCO creed that does not fit him,” Aaron said. “But most of all, the first line of the third stanza says, ‘I will earn their respect and confidence as well as that of my Soldiers. I will be loyal to those with whom I serve; seniors, peers, and subordinates alike.’ That line was… no, is Sgt. 1st Class Main.”

Staff Sgt. Ezra Abbott said he was known to stay after hours and assist others to ensure the mission was complete, even when others had already left for the night.

“When I first met Main, the only thing I saw was a rough-around-the-edges, grumpy old man, but as the days flew by, I realized that could not be further from the truth,” said Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Santos during a memorial tribute. “… He was quite the opposite. Drill Sgt. Main was a person who had your back no matter what. When times seemed uncertain, the only thing that was certain was he had your back.”

Main enlisted in the Army in 2012 as a Military Policeman. His Army career first took him to Fort Campbell, Kentucky where he earned the coveted Air Assault wings.

Following his time at Fort Campbell, Main was sent to Baumholder, Germany; Fort Johnson (formerly Fort Polk), Louisiana; and finally Fort Jackson, where he fulfilled his dream of becoming a drill sergeant.

While serving at Fort Jackson as a drill sergeant, Main showed dedication and exceptional enthusiasm for molding civilians into Soldiers. His drive and dedication were instrumental in Company D’s pivot to the Future Soldier Preparatory Course earlier this year.

“He wanted to build the best product for the Army. On top of that, Main was selfless,” said Staff Sgt. Ezra Abbot, a fellow drill sergeant and friend of Main. “There’s no other word to describe his dedication to C Block. To the Army.”

Main’s awards and decorations include the Air Assault badge, three Army Commendation Medals, five Army Achievement Medals, three Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary and Service Medals, and the Army Service Ribbon.

“I used to tell him he was going to burn himself out and he’d just laugh and say, ‘Nah, bro. They need that work,’” Abbot said. “And that energy was contagious and it made us all better. I think we all need to hold onto that. Main’s mentality to improve and continue to get better in any way possible. That’s how we can honor him.”

Main, who recently re-enlisted indefinitely, was also dedicated to his motorcycle group. He was immersed in the brotherhood and camaraderie and enjoyed volunteering for both organizations.

He is survived by his wife, three children, his father and mother, three brothers, his sister; and three nephews.