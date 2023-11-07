Doc Jargon explains moving terms

Dear Doc Jargon,



I’m sort of a new spouse and I’m doing my best to support my wife’s career. But sometimes, I’ve got to be honest with you, I do not understand the language — I think I need a linguistics course just to keep up with the conversation when there are other Soldiers around.



For example, I hear two acronyms Soldiers and family members use that, though I understand them, I am not sure what the letters stand for. The terms are PCS and ETS. I know they both basically mean that the Soldier is moving, that PCS is to another installation and ETS is somewhere else because they are leaving the Army.



Can you tell me what the actual letters stand for?



Sincerely,



Just PCS’ed





Dear Just PCS’d,



Welcome to Fort Riley and thank you for supporting your wife’s Army career. I understand that the many terms, colloquialisms and acronyms make military conversations sound like they are being spoken in a foreign tongue. If it makes you feel any better, I feel the same way when I get around a group of middle-school kids with cell phones.



I’m happy to help you with this one. You have the events matched correctly to the terms so here are the official translations. The first, PCS, stands for Permanent Change of Station. The second, ETS, is Expiration of Term of Service.



Both of them do mean the family is about to move. The first, PCS is simply going to a new installation or duty assignment. The second is when the Army moves you to where your first home will be after military service. I hope your move here was a smooth one and that you and your spouse find Fort Riley a great community to serve in.



Sincerely,



Doc Jargon

