Gov. Evers and First Lady invite military families to share ornaments for 2023 ‘Tribute to Our Troops’ Tree at Executive Residence

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers invite the public to contribute ornaments for this year’s “Tribute to our Troops” holiday tree at the Executive Residence.



“Kathy and I are glad to continue this important tradition of recognizing and honoring our nation’s heroes during the holidays at the Executive Residence,” Gov. Evers said. “There are many service members from Wisconsin who are fulfilling their duties and cannot be home during the holidays and many families across the state who are missing or remembering their love ones this season. The ‘Tribute to Our Troops’ tree is just one way we can honor our service members and veterans and their sacrifices to our state and country.”



The Tribute to our Troops Tree tradition began in 2005 and honors Wisconsin service members who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. Ornaments can be sent in honor of Wisconsin service members past and present, in Wisconsin and abroad. The invitation is open to families of Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coast Guard members. Ornaments can be plain, fancy or personalized to honor fallen service members, those who are deployed overseas this holiday season, and all who wear the uniforms of the nation’s armed forces.



To be included as part of this year’s “Tribute to our Troops” tree, ornaments must be received no later than Nov. 22 at:



Wisconsin National Guard

ATTN: Mr. Liam Walsh

1420 Wright Street, Room 105

Madison, Wis., 53704



The ornaments will be displayed at the Executive Residence and will not be returned to senders. The ornaments and the “Tribute to Our Troops” tree can be seen as part of the residence’s holiday tours. As space is limited, individuals interested in a tour must pre-register at https://www.wisconsinexecutiveresidence.com/. Residence tours will be available during the following dates and times:



• Tuesday, Dec. 5, noon-2 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 7, noon-2 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m.-noon

• Thursday, Dec. 14, noon-2 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 16, 10 a.m.-noon

• Tuesday, Dec. 19, noon-2 p.m.



- 30 -

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 14:47 Story ID: 457490 Location: MADISON, WI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gov. Evers and First Lady invite military families to share ornaments for 2023 ‘Tribute to Our Troops’ Tree at Executive Residence, by Vaughn Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.