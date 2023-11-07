Louisville District successfully renovates Little Rock Army Reserve Center

Courtesy Photo | The $25.8 million project, which was awarded Sept. 2020, involved renovating a 1,000...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The $25.8 million project, which was awarded Sept. 2020, involved renovating a 1,000 member Army Reserve Center including the ARC training building and the Area Maintenance Support Activity (AMSA) facility. The renovated facility was turned over to the Army Reserve Sept. 15, 2023. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District recently renovated, and turned over, the Little Rock Army Reserve Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas, Sept. 15, 2023 – 26 days ahead of schedule.



“Congratulations are in order to the entire project delivery team for demonstrating what winning looks like in the Reserve program,” said Kevin Jefferson, Louisville District Construction Division chief. “The full facility renovation of the Little Rock Army Reserve Center was safely delivered on time, within budget and was a quality project based on feedback.”



The $25.8 million project, which was awarded Sept. 2020, involved renovating a 1,000 member Army Reserve Center including the ARC training building and the Area Maintenance Support Activity (AMSA) facility. The renovation included updating the heating, ventilation and air conditioning and plumbing, mechanical, security and electrical systems, and the facility also received paving, fencing, general site improvements and utility connections.



“I was very proud of how the entire project delivery team executed this renovation project,” said Michael Higgins, Louisville District project manager. “The entire PDT, to include Corps of Engineers Louisville and Little Rock Districts, Army Reserves and the construction contractor were very engaged and the communication was phenomenal.”