USO Serves Up Warmth and Gratitude at the Weapons Qualification Range in Poland

Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland – Amid chilly weather and rigorous training, the United Service Organization (USO) lived up to its slogan, "For the people who serve," by bringing a touch of warmth and gratitude to soldiers of the 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. On a crisp morning in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, the USO treated these dedicated soldiers to a delightful surprise – warm donuts and hot chocolate.



The USO, known for its unwavering support for the U.S. military, consistently goes the extra mile to lift the spirits of service members, and this recent gesture was no exception. Kate Colley, the Center Operations Manager for USO Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, expressed the USO's dedication to those who protect and defend the nation. "We're here to make a difference in the lives of our military members, to show them how much their service means to us," she said, embodying the essence of the organization's motto.



Amidst the puffs of breath in the crisp air, Pvt. Tayvean Cannon, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to the “Battering Rams” battalion, was one of the soldiers who welcomed the warmth of the USO's kind gesture. With a grateful smile, he shared his thoughts on the surprise treat. "It's cold out here, and this hot chocolate and donuts are just what we needed. It's great to know that the USO can come to support us like this," Pvt. Cannon expressed, highlighting the practical impact of the USO's efforts.



In a theater of rigorous training and demanding duties, moments of respite like these provide soldiers with a much-needed opportunity to relax and connect with their fellow servicemen and women. It's these simple yet significant gestures that remind military personnel that their sacrifice does not go unnoticed.



Colley underscored the importance the USO brings to deployed soldiers worldwide. "It's not just about the hot chocolate and donuts; it's about creating an atmosphere where our troops feel appreciated and supported," she said, echoing the sentiments of the USO's commitment to enhancing the lives of service members.



As Pvt. Cannon and his fellow soldiers savored the warmth of hot chocolate and the sweetness of donuts, it was evident that the USO's mission of providing a touch of home to military members resonated with them deeply. In the face of demanding training and unpredictable conditions, this small gesture served as a reminder that they are supported not only by their comrades but also by organizations like the USO, which make their sacrifices a little easier to bear.



For the USO, this mission is a labor of love. "We're committed to being there for our service members, wherever they are, and we'll keep working tirelessly to make their lives a bit brighter," Colley declared, reinforcing the organization's unwavering dedication.



In a world where service and sacrifice all too often are taken for granted, since 1941 the United Service Organization has stood as a beacon of gratitude and support. Their commitment to the well-being and morale of military personnel around the world is a testament to the timeless adage, "For the people who serve."



The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team maintains many combat-capable forces in Europe. It exists to deter aggression; if deterrence fails, stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Allies and partners against that aggression. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Tea, 1st Armored Division is forward deployed to Europe in support of the 3rd Infantry Division, V Corps at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 Story ID: 457485 Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL