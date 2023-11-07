Photo By Steven Stover | FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Pfc. Justin Brown is a cryptologic linguist assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Pfc. Justin Brown is a cryptologic linguist assigned to B Company, 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), and hails from Boston, Massachusetts. Brown recently participated in the Brigade-level Best Squad competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, October 30 through November 2. see less | View Image Page

Best Squad Snapshot: Army Pfc. Justin Brown



2024 Brigade Best Squad Competition

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Pfc. Justin Brown is a cryptologic linguist assigned to B Company, 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), and hails from Boston, Massachusetts. Brown recently participated in the Brigade-level Best Squad competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, October 30 through November 2.



QUICK SKETCH:

Education: Watertown High School Watertown, Mass.; and a BS in Business Administration, and BA in Intercultural Studies from the University of Kansas

Selected to represent the 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) in the Brigade’s Best Squad competition.



WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN THE ARMY?

Growing up in a military Family, from a young age, responsibility, discipline, integrity, and leadership were instilled in me. After starting my own Family and working in a career field that I did not see myself in long-term, joining the military was an obvious choice. During my time at BCT (basic combat training), DLI (Defense Language Institute), and AIT (advanced individual training), getting to work alongside all the services and especially other likeminded Soldiers, I found a community, a brother and sisterhood, an extended Family.



HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR REASONING FOR COMPETING

Weekly rucks ranging from four to 10 miles, two days of strength training in the gym per week, cardio and endurances training, as well as reviewing Army regulations, standards, and programs to prepare for the Command Board.



WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO COMPETE IN THE ARMY BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? WHAT DID YOU ENJOY THE MOST AND WHY?

This event was the first “Big Army” event I have participated in, with planning to pursue the military as a career, putting myself out there, volunteering, and striving to better myself as a Soldier and future leader, I was more than willing to participate to prove to myself, seniors, and peers that I am capable to achieve anything I put my mind too.



WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?

Short term: Start graduate school, retake my DLPT (Defense Language Proficiency Test) and receive a 3/3, and continue on the path to better myself physically, mentally, spiritually, emotionally, and nutritionally.

Long Term: Promotion to Staff Sergeant/E6 then drop a packet to become a Chief Warrant Officer.



IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL?

I’d like to give a huge shout out to my family, especially my husband for supporting me, encouraging me, and never leaving my side. My Army team, Sgt. 1st Class James Elliott, Staff Sgt. Phillip Rappe, Spc. Devon James, and Pfc. Sebastian Solberg for never letting me quit and standing by me throughout the entire process of this Competition.