Fort Johnson host 47th Retiree Appreciation Day

FORT JOHNSON, La. — More than 400 military retirees and Family members attended Fort Johnson’s 47th annual Retiree Appreciation Day Oct. 21.

Activities included a cake-cutting ceremony, ID card/Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System, legal services, information booths and a plethora of medical/dental services at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital.

There were also static displays, a military working dog demonstration and a retiree golf tournament at Warrior Hills Golf Course.

Fort Johnson Military Retired Council chairman, retired Lt. Col. Michael Juneau, kicked off the festivities at 9 a.m.

“A lot has changed since we were in the Army,” he said. “From mess halls to barracks there have been a lot of changes. Now mess halls are restaurants, and barracks look like college dormitories.”

One thing Juneau said that has not changed is the spirit of the American Soldier.

“For as long as we have a country, as long as that does not change, we’ll always have a great Army. The spirit of the American Soldier is as strong now as it’s ever been.”

Col. C.J. Lopez, Fort Johnson garrison commander, welcomed the retirees.

“May I say that I am especially honored and proud to be here today to say, ‘thank you,’” Lopez said. “It is our pleasure to open the installation to ensure your needs are addressed.”

Lopez said he was humbled by the magnitude of selfless service and sacrifice represented by the retirees.

“The collective time in service to our great nation is mind boggling when you think about it — from Vietnam, through Panama, Grenada, Somalia, Bosnia, Haiti, Kosovo, Desert Storm, Africa, Iraq and Afghanistan,” he said. “We at Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson stand on the foundation of the great military you handed to our generation, so thank you.”

Lopez then offered thanks on behalf of JRTC and Fort Johnson commander Brig. Gen. David W. Gardner.

“Thank you to the retirees for every moment you made this a better and stronger Army,” he said. “Visit the hospital, commissary, post exchange, the Forge Bar and Grill and enjoy what Fort Johnson has for you today.”

Lopez encouraged the retirees to visit a dining facility — Army restaurant — and see how Soldiers today dine, and play in the golf tournament.

“Fort Johnson is your home,” Lopez said. “Welcome home.”

