Under Secretary of the Navy visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)

WASHINGTON – Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven visited Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) Nov. 3. USS George Washington is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean in support of carrier qualifications.



“Aircraft carriers are undoubtedly a well-known symbol of the United States Navy’s power and capability,” said Secretary Raven. “I am grateful to see this ship, embarked aircraft, and personnel train and operate together as they prepare for future operations as a Forward Deployed Naval Force asset in the Pacific theater.”



During the underway visit, Secretary Raven and other distinguished guests visited more than 20 spaces, met with the George Washington leadership, and spoke with members of the ship’s crew.



“It was a privilege and honor to host Secretary Raven and guests, as it is always a pleasure having distinguished visitors on board our mighty warship. We welcome the opportunity to highlight our extraordinary men and women that are grinding seven days a week on the high seas to meet the critical needs of our great nation,” said Capt. Brent Gaut, commanding officer of USS George Washington.



“I greatly appreciate the frank dialogue I had with sailors across all ranks,” said Secretary Raven. “Whether they have only been in the Navy for a year, or have served for decades, each crew member has a unique individual background, special skill set, and technical expertise that makes a team stronger. Every hand on deck is valuable, and I am honored to serve you.”



Before departing, Secretary Raven addressed the crew on the 1MC. He commended the sailors for their professionalism and dedication to duty.



“There are so many processes in place, each critical to the successful operation of an aircraft carrier at-sea,” said Secretary Raven. “I am incredibly proud of this crew for demonstrating how much progress and forward movement you have made since completing Refueling Complex Overhaul.”

