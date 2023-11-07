Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Radcliff, Kentucky

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Pfc. Charles W. Wells, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Nov. 16, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, Radcliff, Kentucky. Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove, Kentucky, will perform Graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Leitchfield, Kentucky, Wells was as an infantryman who served in the China-Burma-India theater with Company G, 2nd Battalion, 5307th Composite Unit (Provisional), also referred to as Task Force Galahad or Merrill’s Marauders. His unit fought in the siege of Myitkyina, Burma June 30, 1944, after successfully taking the airfield west of Myitkyina from Japanese control. Following the battle, Wells was reported killed in action. His remains were not immediately identified.



Wells was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency May 26, 2023 following laboratory analysis of his remains.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Chism Family Funeral Home, 270-877-2245.





