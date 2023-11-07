Madera, California Native Serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (NOV. 04, 2023) A Madera, California native and 2019 graduate of Madera High School is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), which is forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Blancas is a Cryptological Technical Technician, also known as a CTT. According to Blancas, CTTs are responsible for supervising the ship’s Electronic Warfare operations, including signals intelligence, countermeasures, and anti-ship missile defense.



“CTTs protect our Navy’s ships in the most literal sense,” Blancas said. “We provide the first line of defense and the last. We detect threats from when they first arrive and are critical to find solutions to defend against them.”



Blancas joined the Navy in May 2020. He decided to enlist around the time COVID hit because he had lost two jobs and could not afford any college classes. A recruiter told him that the Navy would pay for his college during and after his time in service. Blancas hopes to get accepted to Arizona State University for an undergraduate degree in business management while in the Navy. He chose to be a CTT because he wanted to be a part of the Navy’s intelligence community.



“It gives me the opportunity to solve complex and difficult problems all around the world,” Blancas said when explaining why he picked the CTT rate. “Ever since joining, I have been making a positive impact and couldn’t be happier.”



Rafael Peralta is Blancas’ first command. Before the Navy, Blancas had never travelled outside of the country. Now, he has visited several countries and made countless port calls. Port calls are a part of naval operations and provide Sailors the opportunity to experience different cultures while highlighting the strength between the US and its allies. Blancas also has his own house in Japan.



“In regards to sightseeing, Japan has so much to offer,” said Blancas. “So far, my highlights include Tokyo Disney, Kyoto, and walking through the famous Shibuya crossing. One thing I hope to do before my next duty station would be to hike Mount Fujji.”



Blancas said that he hopes to inspire his shipmates by continuing to lead by example. His proudest Navy accomplishment is when he earned the Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist warfare pin.



“To get this warfare pin, you undergo complex and difficult training involving every job necessary to operate a warship,” Blancas said. “It is a huge milestone in my naval career, and I couldn’t be happier to wear it on my chest.”



Blancas’ favorite part about being aboard Rafael Peralta is working with the people around him. He said that everyone in this command relies on each other to complete the Navy’s missions and that this bond he has with his shipmates keeps him motivated during extensive periods away from home.



“USS Rafael Peralta was cordial from the start, and I couldn’t be more proud to call myself a war-fighting Lava Dog,” Blancas said.



Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 03:10 Story ID: 457442 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: MADERA, CA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Madera, California Native Serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea, by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.