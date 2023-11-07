1984th U.S. Army Hospital Conducts Global Health Engagement Medical Support Mission in Independent Samoa

The U.S. Embassy Apia Samoa and Ministry of Health and its collaboration with the U.S Army Reserve’s medical team conducted the Soifua Manuia clinics at the Poutasi and Leulumoega district hospitals and later extended to the Moto’otua main hospital from October 12 – 26, 2023. Medical professionals from the 1984th United States Army Hospital (USAH) Brigade under the 9th Mission Support Command (MSC), U.S. Army Reserve headquarter in Honolulu, Hawaii provided medical services support to all hospitals. The 1984th USAH military personnel are also working with citizens in their own respective communities, consisting of providers, nurses, licensed practical nurses (LPN/68C), emergency medical technicians (EMT/medics/68W), patient administrators (PAD/68G), and medical logisticians (MEDLOG/68J) from their various detachments located in Alaska, Guam, and Hawaii.



This current collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the U.S. Army Reserve medical team builds on the past clinics requested by the Government of Samoa to provide medical assistance to the people of Samoa. The requests came during the United Nations Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in 2014 and again in 2015 for the Commonwealth Youth Games.



“The Soifua Manuia Clinic is not a new initiative by the U.S. Government. It is representative of the long-standing partnership between the United States and Samoa to provide essential medical services to the Samoan people. The clinic’s primary goal is to improve access to healthcare and enhance medical capacity in Samoa, particularly during major events or in areas where medical resources may be limited,” said Chargé d’Affaires Noriko Horiuchi. “We are delighted to welcome back U.S. medics to the Soifua Manuia Clinic and to continue our support and assistance to the people of Samoa. We are planning more clinics in the coming months,” she added.



The 12 personnel team of medical professionals arrived in Apia, Samoa on October 11, 2023 and started the Soifua Manuia Clinics the next day for two weeks in collaboration with the Samoa Ministry of Health. The two weeks has brought about great opportunity and sharing of knowledge and expertise for both medical professionals of Samoa and the 1984th USAH Brigade under the 9th MSC, U.S. Army Reserve.



A total of 605 patients were assisted at Leulumoega District Hospital, 175 at Poutasi District Hospital and 566 at Moto’otua Hospital. One of the highlights from the week was the support of Spc. Joseph Bjelland (Medic/68W) in the delivery of newborn baby “Joseph”, at Leulumoega District Hospital. On the same day the team also coordinated the transfer of another pediatric patient in critical condition to the Moto'otua Hospital.



The remarkable efforts undertaken by the medical professionals in collaborating with Samoa’s Ministry of Health by providing invaluable medical services support internationally, plays a pivotal role in fostering bilateral diplomacy, strengthening alliances, and nurturing partnerships across the globe. Maj. Julius De La Pena, Emergency Room Nurse (66T) and Officer in Charge (OIC) of the Soifua Manuia Clinic team said, "We are honored to have the chance to work with Samoa's skilled medical professionals. We are both learning from one another's medical practice here in Samoa and in the U.S. Our primary objective is to create a sustainable impact by providing immediate care and identifying what services and equipment we can provide to assist in the future. Together, we can build a healthier Samoa." De La Pena also reflected on his initial experience of coming to Samoa in 2014 for their first medical mission supporting the Soifua Manuia Clinic, as an experience of a lifetime. “Learning the Samoan culture, and the respect and hospitality we received from the people of Samoa is inexplicable and such a humbling experience” he added.



The 1984th USAH medical team under the 9th MSC also recently executed medical services support at the Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) in August. The Guam IRT mission was a joint multicomponent and interagency program with the Department of Defense and the Department of Public Health and Social Services that leveraged military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. Working closely with local medical professionals and institutions fosters a sense of camaraderie, collaboration, sharing best practices and mutual respect. Through knowledge-sharing, training programs and capacity-building initiatives, the team empowers local healthcare systems, leaving a lasting positive impact on the communities it serves as well as improving the health and well-being of populations around the world.



In addition to crisis response and alliance-building, the U. S. Army Reserve medical team’s engagement in medical diplomacy also promotes goodwill, understanding and is instrumental in nurturing partnerships with host nations. By providing medical services to underserved populations, the team not only improves the health outcomes of individuals but also showcases the United States’ commitment to global health equity. These efforts demonstrate the nation’s dedication to the well-being of all people, regardless of their nationality or background, while fostering a positive image and reinforcing diplomatic ties.



The 9th MSC is the U.S Army Reserve of the Pacific and an integral component of U.S Army Pacific operations. The 9th MSC is the most ethnically diverse, geographically dispersed command in the U. S. Army Reserve, crossing seven time zones, three U.S states, three U.S. territories, and two foreign countries. Soldiers of the 9th MSC speaks 29 languages and leverages their professional skills while serving in uniform, adding substantial value and depth to the force, our communities, and our allies and partners.

