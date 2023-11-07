NWS Yorktown's Fleet & Family Support Center to host Career Expo for Those with a Disability

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Story by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Event Contact: Lesia Howard, EFMP Case Liaison
    Lesia.J.Howard.Naf@us.navy.mil
    (757) 887-4606-Desk or (757) 268-6270-Mobile

    Media Contact: Max Lonzanida, installation Public Affairs Officer
    Max.Q.Lonzanida.Civ@us.navy.mil
    (757) 887-4939-Desk or (757) 752-1304-Mobile

    Media Release

    08 November 2023

    CAREER EXPO FOR PERSONS WITH A DISABILITY

    Yorktown, Va. -- Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) and Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) are proud to announce an upcoming career expo for persons with a disability. This annual event is scheduled for Friday, 17 November 2023 from 1000 to 1400 at the Denbigh Community Center located at 15198 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23168. There is no cost to attend this career expo.

    The career expo will include workshops on interviewing skills and how to dress for success, transportation options information about government aid and other resources that are facilitated by FFSC Educators.

    “Bringing together our community stakeholders to provide a comprehensive career road map for those that experience a disability builds our relationship with the community and strengthens the services we provide to Navy families,” stated Lesia Howard, EFMP Case Liaison.

    For more information or to register, please call Fleet and Family Support Center at 757-887-4606.

    Interested media should contact Max Lonzanida, Installation Public Affairs Officer at Max.Q.Lonzanida.Civ@us.navy.mil or call (757) 887-4939-Desk or (757) 752-1304-Mobile.

    --End--

    LEAVE A COMMENT

