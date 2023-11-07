Event Contact: Lesia Howard, EFMP Case Liaison

Lesia.J.Howard.Naf@us.navy.mil

(757) 887-4606-Desk or (757) 268-6270-Mobile



Media Contact: Max Lonzanida, installation Public Affairs Officer

Max.Q.Lonzanida.Civ@us.navy.mil

(757) 887-4939-Desk or (757) 752-1304-Mobile



Media Release



08 November 2023



CAREER EXPO FOR PERSONS WITH A DISABILITY



Yorktown, Va. -- Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) and Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) are proud to announce an upcoming career expo for persons with a disability. This annual event is scheduled for Friday, 17 November 2023 from 1000 to 1400 at the Denbigh Community Center located at 15198 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23168. There is no cost to attend this career expo.



The career expo will include workshops on interviewing skills and how to dress for success, transportation options information about government aid and other resources that are facilitated by FFSC Educators.



“Bringing together our community stakeholders to provide a comprehensive career road map for those that experience a disability builds our relationship with the community and strengthens the services we provide to Navy families,” stated Lesia Howard, EFMP Case Liaison.



For more information or to register, please call Fleet and Family Support Center at 757-887-4606.



Interested media should contact Max Lonzanida, Installation Public Affairs Officer at Max.Q.Lonzanida.Civ@us.navy.mil or call (757) 887-4939-Desk or (757) 752-1304-Mobile.



--End--

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 18:23 Story ID: 457428 Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NWS Yorktown's Fleet & Family Support Center to host Career Expo for Those with a Disability, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.