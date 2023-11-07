Fort Stewart Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security employees conduct staff ride

The Fort Stewart Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) visited historic Fort Pulaski on Cockspur Island and the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum in Pooler, Georgia, as part of a staff ride, Nov. 3, 2023.



DPTMS is a garrison office whose primary job is to provide command and control, training support, deployment platform, security and multimedia-visual support to garrison and Army elements on Fort Stewart.



"DPTMS primarily synchronizes training areas and resources across the installation from an operational point of view," said Kevin McKay, the DPTMS chief of operations. "From a holistic point of view, what we do here is support the warfighter."



The staff ride, organized by Steven Bills, DPTMS chief of operations and planning, presented office employees a chance to learn about important military history tied to the Savannah area. The outing also served as a team-building exercise to help coworkers bond in a learning environment. DPTMS employees, their families and service members on the garrison staff participated in the event.



“The purpose of this event is to have a team-building opportunity to develop esprit de corps and learn something about the local area, and tie it in professionally in some form or fashion to what we do,” said McKay.



The first part of the staff ride was a visit to Fort Pulaski, a historic Army fort located on Cockspur Island outside of Savannah. Fort Pulaski was initially constructed as a part of the “Third System” series of coastal fortifications following the War of 1812.



After its completion in 1847, the fort went largely unused until its seizure by Confederate troops in 1861. Confederate occupation didn’t last long as Union troops regained control following a 30-hour bombardment, which marked one of the first uses of rifled cannon fire in American history.



Following a luncheon provided by Bills, the group visited the National Mighty Eighth Museum in Pooler, Georgia. The museum was opened in 1996 and is dedicated to honoring and preserving the legacy of the Eighth Air Force. The Eighth Air Force served as a combat air force of the U.S. Army Air Forces, serving as the forefront of bomber and fighter operations in Northern Europe during World War II.



“Fort Pulaski and the Mighty Eighth Museum are military-centric venues, but more importantly, their history gives us a chance to learn something more complex, in addition to taking in some historical knowledge,” said McKay.



This year’s staff ride marked the second year that DPTMS has hosted the event. McKay said he hopes that the staff ride will become an annual event.

