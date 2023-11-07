Moody kicks off 2023 CFC

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga.-- The Combined Federal Campaign has kicked off and runs through Jan. 15, 2024, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.



The 2023 campaign theme is “Give Happy” which encourages federal employees to donate their time or money to the world’s largest and most successful workplace-charity campaign through charities they care about.



“The whole idea of this campaign is supporting a cause that matters to you,” said 1st Lt. Taylor Lawrence, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron readiness and emergency management flight commander and CFC installation project officer. “Whatever you're passionate about, this campaign helps you contribute to it, support it, donate to it, and bring awareness.”



Since its inception more than 61 years ago, the CFC has raised nearly 9 billion for charities and people in need. Each year a new donation goal is determined for Team Moody, and the 2023 installation goal is $15,000.



With more than 20,000 participating charities worldwide, donors have a wide variety of options to choose from and support, even if financial contributions can’t be made.



“Donors can find an organization they believe in and want to work with, and they can do volunteer hours for donation,” explained Master Sgt. Timothy Fitzpatrick III, 71st Rescue Squadron operations superintendent.



In addition to monetary donations, many charities are in need of involvement by way of time and talent allowing volunteers to participate as individuals and groups to log volunteer hours.



Contributors can donate online at GiveCFC.org, through the CFC mobile app, or by contacting a unit representative to complete a paper pledge.



“It's important that everyone knows you're not donating to the Combined Federal Campaign, you're donating to causes that impact the lives of individuals, animals, military, and kids,” Lawrence said.



For more information and to find volunteer opportunities visit givecfc.org

