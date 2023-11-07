FLEET WEEK BEGINS AT BROADWAY PIER WITH ARRIVAL OF SHIP, COAST GUARD CUTTERS, AND MARINES

SAN DIEGO – Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Jackson (LCS 6), U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast (WMBC 623), and U.S. Marine Corps vehicles and equipment begin arriving at Broadway Pier in downtown San Diego Tuesday to begin the weeklong Fleet Week San Diego.



Forces from Combat Logistics Battalion 7; Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 1; Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE; Fleet Weather Center San Diego; Naval Health Research Center; Navy Region Southwest; and Coast Guard Sector San Diego are also participating in Fleet Week. High-tech interactive displays will be set up during the day in the “Innovation Zone” inside the Pavilion at Broadway Pier.



Additionally, Navy and Marine Corps bands will perform at various San Diego venues throughout the week.



A convoy of Marine Corps equipment and vehicles will be escorted to Broadway Pier Tuesday by San Diego Police Department motorcycle division at approximately 10:30 a.m.

US Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour (WPC 1129) arrives at Broadway Pier Wednesday.

Fleet Week San Diego offers the public an opportunity to take a tour of the ships and meet service members as they showcase ship, vehicle, and equipment capabilities. Through educational, interactive displays in an Innovation Zone, the public can gain a better understanding of how the sea services support the national defense of the United States and freedom of the seas.



The Fleet Week site at Broadway Pier will only be open for registered school groups Wednesday-Thursday, Nov. 8-9. The site opens to the general public Friday, Nov. 10. The public can tour the ships, enjoy high-tech and military displays and demonstrations, and interact with service members at Broadway Pier, Friday-Sunday, Nov. 10-12, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.



Operating drones on or near the pier and/or ships is strictly prohibited.



All visitors and media will require an escort within the ships’ security perimeter at the pier and on board the ships at all times. Tour participants should be aware that ships are an industrial environment that have a number of safety hazards and sensitive material. Participants must observe safety measures as instructed by the tour host. Ship visitors must be wear closed-toe shoes (no flip flops or sandals) and are encouraged to bring as few items as possible.



Visitors are subject to search prior to entering the security zone, and will be required to present a photo ID and pass through an airport-style security screening checkpoint prior to boarding the ships. Media should be prepared to present two forms of ID: one showing their affiliation and one government-issued photo identification.



Prohibited items on the pier include the following:

- Food or drinks, including ice chests and coolers

- Camera tripods

- Skateboards, bicycles, hover boards

- Gang-related clothing

- Unmanned aerial systems

- Weapons, including knives, firearms, and club weapons,

- Defensive chemicals or sprays, including mace and pepper spray;

- Spray cans of any type, fireworks, flammable liquids or other explosives

- Illegal drugs and drugs considered illegal at the federal level, including marijuana, and/or drug-related paraphernalia

- Electronic cigarettes

- Bags larger than 12” x 12” (smaller bags will be subject to search)

- Strollers

- Drinks, other than water, to facilitate security

- Pets are also prohibited, with the exception of service dogs for the disabled will be allowed on the pier. Service animals of any kind will not be allowed aboard the ships.



For more information, please visit the Fleet Week San Diego web site at www.fleetweeksandiego.org.



Media interested in covering ship-related Fleet Week San Diego events should contact brianna.e.curley.mil@us.navy.mil. Media escort coordination is required for live broadcasts from Navy ships.

