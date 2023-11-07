Premier CBRNE command headquarters company welcomes new commander

Photo By Marshall Mason | Col. Gregory P. Hirschey, the deputy commander of the 20th Chemical, Biological,...... read more read more Photo By Marshall Mason | Col. Gregory P. Hirschey, the deputy commander of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, passes the colors to Capt. Ali S. Salman speaks at his change of command ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Nov. 3. Salman assumed command of the 20th CBRNE Command Headquarters and Headquarters Company from Capt. Charles "Taylor" Novinger during the ceremony. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason. see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – The Headquarters and Headquarters Company for the U.S. Army’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) command welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony, Nov. 3.



Capt. Ali S. Salman assumed command of the 20th CBRNE Command Headquarters and Headquarters Company from Capt. Charles “Taylor” Novinger during the ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.



Salman reported to the command following the Military Intelligence Captain’s Career Course.



An Army logistics officer from Cedartown, Georgia, Novinger will become the Secretary of the General Staff for 20th CBRNE Command following his command tour.



Col. Gregory P. Hirschey, the deputy commander of the 20th CBRNE Command, hosted the ceremony, and Brig. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, the commanding general of the 20th CBRNE Command, attended the ceremony.



Following time-honored change of command tradition, 1st Sgt. Zachery P. Jones, the HHC senior enlisted leader, passed the command flag between the outgoing and incoming commanders.



Hirschey congratulated Novinger for a successful command tour.



The deputy commander added the Novinger deployed to South Korea for Exercise Freedom Shield 2023 and helped numerous 20th CBRNE Command units to prepare for deployments.



“Over the past 24 months, Taylor has expertly commanded the HHC to accomplish great feats,” said Hirschey, a senior Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer from East Helena, Montana. “I want to thank you for your leadership, compassion and commitment to the Soldiers and the officers at the HHC.”



Hirschey welcomed Salman to the important company that supports the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier deployable and multifunctional CBRNE formation.



“Ali brings the right skills to the company at the right time,” said Hirschey. “As HHC has risen to new heights under Taylor’s leadership, it is now time for Ali to take HHC to a new level.”



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, five Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and three Nuclear Disablement Teams.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and Army civilians from 20th CBRNE Command deploy to confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of military operations and domestic authorities.



Novinger said it was an honor to serve as the 20th CBRNE Command HHC commander.



“This headquarters company has continued to lead the way in readiness,” said Novinger. “This is because of the Soldiers, the staff and the civilians at the 20th CBRNE Command Headquarters and Headquarters Company.”



Salman said he welcomed the opportunity to command the unique U.S. Army HHC company at the one-of-a-kind command.



“I cannot tell you what an honor it is to be standing here today,” said Salman. “It is truly a special privilege."