19 CES community and space planner recognized in AF CE’s “30 Under 30” list

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- Claire Jolly, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron community and space planner, was recently recognized in the third edition of the U.S. Air Force Directorate of Civil Engineers “30 Under 30” list, Oct. 25, 2023.



This campaign recognizes 30 civil engineers across the Air Force under the age of 30 who have pushed themselves beyond what’s expected of their role, set an example of excellence for those around them, and made a notable impact on their installation and the CE enterprise.



As part of the portfolio optimization team, Jolly facilitates the development and maintenance of Little Rock AFB facilities. She coordinates with units across the installation to inspect their facilities, collect data, and evaluate factors that affect installation planning, land use development, and installation investment planning decisions.



She began working with the 19th CES three years ago through the Premier College Internship Program (PCIP) where she distinguished herself by earning her master’s degree in regional community planning by age 21.



As she transitioned from an intern to a permanent employee, she stood up the installation space management program. This program assessed 130,000 square feet across the base and has earned the installation up to $300,000 per year in incentives each of the last three years by exceeding Air Force directed space management goals.



Additionally, Jolly led the base’s efforts in the Air Force Electric Vehicle Pilot program, which supports the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Environment, Safety, and Infrastructure’s five-year initiative to transition all non-tactical government vehicles on the installation to be electrically powered. She developed a vehicle charging station plan that will prove critical in accommodating a full fleet turnover to 22 electric vehicles.



“I like knowing that the work I’m doing is supporting a bigger mission,” said Jolly. “I feel lucky to work with a good group of people and know that what we do has an impact on the base and the community.”



Jolly’s impact reaches past Little Rock AFB and even extends into the surrounding community. For the past five years, she has volunteered her time at Midwest Children’s Burn Camp, an eight-day overnight camp that instills resiliency and recovery practices and provides emotional support to children who have experienced burn injury and smoke inhalation injury.



“This is something I’m very passionate about because I attended this camp as a kid,” said Jolly. “This camp gives kids a safe space where they can share their stories. It’s all about showing them that they’re not alone and giving them the opportunity to experience things they wouldn’t normally have access to.”



Through her dedication to serving her community, Jolly strives to continue making an impact in the lives of these children and Little Rock AFB personnel.



“Her enthusiasm had an immediate impact and has spread throughout the office,” said Matthew Smock, 19th CES portfolio optimization team chief. “She continues to lead the charge by creating a five-year consolidation plan that ensures Little Rock AFB will continue to meet Air Force objectives in the future.”