    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic visits NATTC Pensacola

    NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Story by Jerron Barnett 

    Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training

    It was our pleasure to host Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic and Force Master Chief Jimmy W. Hailey III at the Naval Air Technical Training Center Oct. 31.

    Verissimo and Hailey III shared some sea stories and career experiences with students and staff. Both leaders also expressed the importance of each Sailor's and Marine's career progression, and to keep working hard to achieve their goals.

    Verissimo even shared some decent "dad jokes" to break the ice with the students and staff he met.

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 11:30
    Story ID: 457371
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, FL, US 
