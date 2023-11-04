Fort Sill welcomes new Inspector General

FORT SILL, Okla. (Nov. 7, 2023) — During a ceremony at McNair Hall, Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, welcomed Lt. Col. Brian Dyer as the new FCoE Inspector General Tuesday, Nov. 7.



Dyer is familiar with the operations at Fort Sill, having previously served on the Secretary General Staff and later as the executive officer in the Field Artillery Commandant’s Office. His most recent tenure was as the battalion commander of the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery “Proud Americans” at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, before returning to Fort Sill to assume the IG role.



Brooks expressed confidence in Dyer's return. "We're excited to have Brian back. There's no need to be nervous when the IG is around," Brooks said. "I trust that he will help us do the right things legally, morally and ethically, identify our gaps and shortfalls, and I ask our command teams to embrace the IG and staff as a valuable resource to help us see ourselves."



The role of the IG is multifaceted, encompassing teaching and training, providing assistance, and conducting inspections and investigations as directed by the commanding general. The IG’s efforts are crucial in assisting commanders to maintain disciplined and combat-ready units, thereby ensuring the operational effectiveness of the command, said Brooks.



Lt. Col. Dyer addressed his vision for the IG office. "We're here for you. Like Maj. Gen. Brooks said, we aim to be value-added and there's no need to be afraid of us. We represent Army regulations and policy."



