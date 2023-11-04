7450th Medical Operational Readiness Unit (FWD) takes charge of DWMMC

Photo By Marcy Sanchez | U.S. Army Col. Theodore Brown, commander, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, provides...... read more read more Photo By Marcy Sanchez | U.S. Army Col. Theodore Brown, commander, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, provides opening remarks to the Soldiers and staff of the 7456th Medical Operational Readiness Unit (Det 43) and 7450th Medical Operational Readiness Unit (FWD), during the Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center (DWMMC) Transfer of Authority ceremony, where the 7456th MORU (Det 43) relinquished responsibility of the DWMMC to the 7450th MORU (FWD) at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Oct. 31. The DWMMC is responsible for tracking all patients evacuated from Combatant Commands (COCOMS). see less | View Image Page

LANDSTUHL, Germany – The 7456th Medical Operation Readiness Unit (Det 43) transferred authority of the Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center (DWMMC) at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) to the 7450th Medical Operational Readiness Unit (FWD) during a Transfer of Authority Ceremony held at LRMC, Oct. 31.



The DWMMC, originating from the LRMC Patient Administration Division Aeromedical Evacuation (PADAE) office, is responsible for tracking all patients evacuated from Combatant Commands (COCOMS).



U.S. Army Col. Theodore Brown, LRMC commander, officiated the ceremony, extending gratitude to the 7456th MORU (Det 43) for their dedicated service.



“In their tenure as the DWMMC, the 7456th showcased their commitment to our nation’s bravest,” remarked Brown. “They were instrumental in processing over 804 patients, manifesting 744 patients (to the United States), and assisting over 234 Service Members return to duty since March 2023. During their tour, over 200 inbound flights from 13 different origins from across (U.S. Central Command), (U.S. Africa Command), and (U.S. European Command) kept the Soldiers busy.”



“Each section of the DWMMC made changes that will carry on and last here at LRMC, each section has improved the process,” said 7456th MORU (Det 43) commander, U.S. Army Col. Paul Carsen. “We’re a very diverse group of Soldiers, people from all over the United States and even the world. All together there are 10 languages spoken in our unit.”



Headquartered in Des Moines Iowa, the 7456th MORU (Det 43) not only spent their eight-month deployment augmenting LRMC staff, they also gave back to the Kaiserslautern Military Community through 1,300 hours of volunteering with organizations like the American Red Cross, USO and the Wounded Warrior Project.



The 7450th MORU (FWD) hails from Aurora, Colorado, however also integrate Soldiers from throughout the country based off the needs of the mission.



“The DWMMC has an important and highly critical mission,” said U.S. Army Col. Enrique Luna, commander, 7450th MORU (FWD). “The 7450th MORU (FWD) stands ready and dedicated to continue the legacy of outstanding work and accomplishments achieved by our predecessors.”



“It is no secret that we live in times of profound uncertainty. Every day, news headlines remind us of the volatile nature of our world, from regional conflicts to emerging global threats,” said brown. “it is within this context that the work of the DWMMC becomes even more paramount. Remember there is somebody downrange right now and a family back home, your job is to connect those two should the worst happen.”