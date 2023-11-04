Navigating the World of Information Warfare: Naval Sea Cadets at NCTAMS PAC

The U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps recently embarked on a transformative journey at the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific (NCTAMS PAC). On October 28, 2023, NCTAMS PAC welcomed a group of nine young Naval Sea Cadets from the Battleship Missouri-Hawaii Division, hailing from diverse backgrounds.



The mission? To immerse these eager cadets in the world of the Navy's Information Warfare Community (IWC) and its pivotal role in global military operations.



NCTAMS PAC, located at the heart of Pacific operations, opened its doors to these enthusiastic young minds, providing them with a rare opportunity to witness the inner workings of a command center where vital decisions impacting the entire Pacific region are made.



Captain Michael Salehi, the Commanding Officer, led the charge, setting the stage for an insightful day. Ensign Brandon Pitts, the event coordinator, delivered an engaging presentation on NCTAMS PAC and the Navy's Information Warfare Community, ably supported by active-duty personnel.



The cadets had the chance to interact with Division Officers Lieutenant Fred Keyhea and Lieutenant Cord Roehrbein, who offered unique insights into the real-world workings of the IWC. Information Systems Technician Ryan Cummins revealed his role in the Message Center, a critical hub for official message traffic in the Pacific. Information System Technicians Ashley Bay, Brianna Lyon, and Dylan Whitlock provided an inside look at the Pacific Region Network Operations Center (PRNOC), ensuring seamless communications and internet services for naval ships.



Dylan Whitlock, a former Sea Cadet himself, imparted valuable advice and wisdom on how to navigate the opportunities available as members of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps.



The dynamic interaction between the cadets and the professionals kept the discussions lively and engaging. Cadets were encouraged to ask questions, resulting in a deeper understanding of the multitude of roles within Information Warfare.



A tour of the NCTAMS PAC equipment room provided a hands-on look at the components powering naval operations.



The journey continued at SATCOM Wahiawa, where Lieutenant Jimmy Reed, the SATCOM Tech Director, delved into the vital role of satellites in the IWC. He illustrated how satellite resources enable naval operations across the vast Pacific region. Cadets were given the rare opportunity to explore satellite terminals, from the smaller ones used for Extremely High Frequency (EHF) propagation to the massive Super High Frequency (SHF) terminals. They even ascended the stairwell of a SHF terminal, experiencing the satellite world firsthand.



Captain Salehi, in his closing remarks, expressed his gratitude to the young cadets and left them with inspirational words. The day, filled with enlightening experiences, provided these cadets with a newfound understanding of the critical role of Information Warfare in the Navy's global operations.



The tours of NCTAMS PAC and its SATCOM gateway unveiled the vibrant world of Information Warfare and the myriad opportunities awaiting the Navy's next generation. In essence, this event served as a beacon of knowledge, casting a bright light on the critical role of Information Warfare in the Navy's global operations. The journey of these Sea Cadets is just beginning, and the possibilities are limitless.

