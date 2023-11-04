EODMU-11 Changes Command

CORONADO, Calif. – Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Eleven (EODMU-11) welcomed its newest leader during a change-of-command ceremony at Naval Outlying Field Imperial Beach, Calif., Nov. 3.



Cmdr. Ryan McGinn relieved Cmdr. Cmdr. Jay Higgins in front of friends, family members, and EODMU-11 personnel as part of an outdoor ceremony at the unit’s headquarters.



Higgins took command of EODMU-11 in January 2022. While serving as its commanding officer, he led a team of 216 personnel on a deployment to U.S. 5th Fleet where they conducted a wide range of

operations in support of Navy and special operations forces. He also oversaw the development of training innovations that focus on preparing the unit’s Sailors for future combat operations.



“This has been the most rewarding tour of my career,” said Higgins. “I am honored and privileged to have been the leader of such amazing servants to our great nation. I will miss you.”



Keynote speaker, Commodore, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One (EODGRU-1), Capt. Wade Hilderbrand said that Higgins most defining leadership trait was his passion.



“Jay is fiercely passionate and dedicated to the EOD community, the mission and his teammates. And I’ve never seen him more passionate and proud of a unit than he has been at Mobile Unit Eleven,” said Hilderbrand. “Jay, thanks for your dedicated service to Mobile Unit eleven. I wish you the best in your future.”



In his first address as EODMU-11’s commanding officer, McGinn thanked the crew and officers for their commitment.



“Thank you for having the courage and determination to earn your place here today,” said McGinn. “Precious few Americans are willing to lay in on the line to sacrifice for our constitution, to which each of us swore a solemn oath.”



As a component of EOD Group One, EODMU-11 provides EOD platoons to eliminate hazards from aviation, surface, ground, underwater and improvised ordnance.

