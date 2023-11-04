NAVFAC Atlantic Announces Top Talent in the Fields of Engineering, Project Management, and Architecture

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic took the opportunity to recognize the outstanding contributions of its engineering and design staff during an all-hands event on Nov. 1, 2023.



In a ceremony that celebrated excellence and dedication in the fields of engineering, project management, and architecture, the NAVFAC Atlantic announced its 2024 award recipients. These prestigious awards honor individuals who have demonstrated remarkable contributions to the NAVFAC Atlantic mission. Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo, Commander of NAVFAC Atlantic and Fleet Civil Engineer and Director, Fleet Installations and Environment, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, proudly unveiled the selectees and highlighted their remarkable achievements.



"The unwavering commitment of this year’s awardees to NAVFAC’s mission exemplifies the highest standards. Their achievements are nothing short of extraordinary, and their dedication to excellence is truly commendable. Their noteworthy contributions to NAVFAC are a testament to their dedication, problem-solving abilities, and commitment to responsible stewardship, and I couldn't be prouder of their accomplishments,” praised Aguayo.



The 2024 NAVFAC Atlantic award recipients are as follows:



1. CDR Dan Gutierrez, PE (ROICC NNSY) - Military Engineer of the Year

2. Ms. Lisa McGurty, PE (PDC Structural Engineering) - Civilian Engineer of the Year

3. Ms. Lisa Magana, PE (PDC Project Management) - Project Manager of the Year

4. Mr. Jonathan Rau, RA (PDC Architecture) - Architect/Landscape Architect/Interior Designer of the Year



These exceptional individuals have showcased their expertise, leadership, and unwavering commitment in their respective fields.



**Cmdr. Dan Gutierrez - Military Engineer of the Year**

Gutierrez, a Professional Engineer currently serving as the Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), has been recognized as the Military Engineer of the Year. In this role, he leads a team responsible for executing the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP). Notable accomplishments include overseeing the Dry Dock 8 upgrade, which enhances support for Gerald R. Ford class aircraft carriers through various structural improvements and critical shipyard service projects. His prior role as Operations Officer at NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, overseeing 4,000 military and civilian personnel across 21 states, speaks to his exemplary leadership.



**Ms. Lisa McGurty - Civilian Engineer of the Year**

McGurty, a Professional Engineer and Senior Structural Engineer, has been honored as the Civilian Engineer of the Year. She is a recognized expert within NAVFAC in the planning, analysis, and design of major facilities within the structural engineering field. Her most remarkable achievement is her work as the Design Manager for the Containerized Long Weapons Storage (CLWS) project, where she developed two new Navy ammunition storage magazine standard designs. Lisa's role extended from planning to design and final certification, managing various stakeholders and ensuring approval by multiple certification agencies. Her dedication to mentorship and her impact on the global engineering community make her an invaluable member of the NAVFAC Atlantic team.



**Ms. Lisa Magana - Project Manager of the Year**

Magana, a Supervisory Project Manager, has been honored as the Project Manager of the Year. With a remarkable 22+ year career, she has demonstrated her leadership and expertise in executing military construction projects across the NAVFAC enterprise, both within the Continental United States (CONUS) and Outside Continental United States (OCONUS). Lisa's portfolio of 27+ projects, valued at over $954 million throughout United States European Command (EUCOM), United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), and United States Central Command (CENTCOM), demonstrates her ability to lead diverse geographical areas with utmost professionalism. Her innovative approach to Project Governance tools and templates has received widespread acclaim, and her commitment to DoD Core Values is unwavering.



**Mr. Jonathan Rau - Architect/Landscape Architect/Interior Designer of the Year**

Rau, a Senior Architect, has been recognized as the Architect/Landscape Architect/Interior Designer of the Year. As a Registered Architect, he is sought after for his expertise by NAVFAC peers and other Service representatives. Jonathan consistently takes on the most technically challenging projects, including those with complex C5ISR requirements. His role as the Tri-Service Architectural Criteria Representative and his involvement in criteria projects, architectural training, and mentorship for various NAVFAC commands showcase his dedication to excellence and the development of his peers.



These outstanding individuals represent the best of NAVFAC Atlantic, and their achievements reflect the high standards of excellence and dedication that the NAVFAC Atlantic team consistently upholds. They will now compete against their counterparts from other NAVFAC Components for the 2024 NAVFAC Engineer, Project Manager, and Architect/Landscape Architect/Interior Designer of the Year awards.

