BACH announces Veterans Day, Fort Campbell DONSA schedule

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – In observance of the Veterans Day federal holiday, Friday, Nov. 10 and the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities, Monday, Nov. 13, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule.



BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.



November 10 | Veterans Day Federal Holiday



November 13 | Fort Campbell DONSA



Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes including Air Assault, Byrd, Gold, LaPointe, Young Eagle, and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes remain open for scheduled appointments, Monday, Nov. 13.



BACH specialty services open on the DONSA include laboratory, ophthalmology, and the Department of Behavioral Health. Physical therapy opens until noon. Orthopedics and podiatry are open to scheduled patients and acute care needs. Epperly Dental Clinic will be open for dental sick call Nov. 13. Patients can contact 270-798-3675 or 270-798-3544 for dental sick-call assistance.



Fort Campbell Pharmacies



Outpatient pharmacies are closed Veterans Day, however, the ScriptCenter, BACH’s new prescription locker system, is available 24/7 for prescriptions requested prior to noon Nov. 9. To request your prescription to be filled and placed in the ScriptCenter for pickup, Text “GET IN LINE” to 855-803-4165 and select the Script Center as the pickup location.



BACH’s Main, Town Center, Byrd, and Screaming Eagle pharmacies operate normal hours on the DONSA, Nov. 13. LaPointe Pharmacy will be closed.



Town Center Pharmacy operates normal Saturday business hours, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 11.



TRICARE Nurse Advice Line



After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911.



With services from MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://my.mhsgenesis.health.mil/, patients can review their medical record, check lab and test results, and securely message their care team a question 24/7 through a computer, tablet, or smartphone.



Patients may book or cancel appointments through BACH's appointment line at 270-798-HOSP (4677) or 931-431-HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



All outpatient services reopen Tuesday, Nov. 14.

