Afghan War vet Brig. Gen. Christopher Cronin to be deputy commander of 42nd Infantry Division

Courtesy Photo | New York Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Christopher Cronin unfurls his one star...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | New York Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Christopher Cronin unfurls his one star general officers flag during his promotion ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Rochester, New York, on Nov. 4, 2023. Cronin has served in the military since he graduated from Syracuse University in 1993, and commissioned into the officer corps as a 2nd Lieutenant. He will be serving in his new role as the Deputy Commanding General for Operations in the 42nd Infantry Division following his promotion. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Grace Nechanicky) see less | View Image Page

ROCHESTER, New York- New York Army National Guard Col. Christopher Cronin, a veteran of combat operations in Afghanistan, and a Victor resident, became the New York Army National Guard's newest general officer Saturday, November 4 as he was promoted to one-star brigadier general during a ceremony at the National Guard’s Rochester flight facility.



Cronin, a resident of Victor, N.Y., will now serve as the deputy commander of operations for the 42nd Infantry (Rainbow) Division, headquarters in Troy. Another one-star general oversees the divisions’ logistics operations.



The ceremony was presided over by Major General (two-star) Thomas Spencer, the division’s commander.



The 42nd Infantry Division has elements in state National Guards in Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut.



The division’s 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and 42nd Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, are part of the New York Army National Guard.



The division traces its history back to World War I, and in 2004-2005 the division headquarters and support units deployed to Iraq and led a 20,000- Soldiers task force.



In his remarks Cronin thanked his family for their support and Spencer for his confidence in him.



Cronin previously commanded the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and the 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment. He served as the 42nd Infantry Division rear detachment commander, a full-time job, during the division deployment to Kuwait in 2020.



He is a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, where he advised Afghan National Army forces operating near the Pakistani border.



Cronin has served in the Army since 1993 when he was commission from the Reserve Officer Training Corps program at Syracuse University.



He spent three years leading the New York Army National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, which supports law enforcement efforts, and led training missions to Australia, Ukraine, Korea, France, and the Dominican Republic while he was brigade commander.



His awards include the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge, the Air Assault Badge, the Parachutist Badge, and the German Army Marksmanship Badge.



Cronin is a graduate of the Army Command and General Staff College, the United States Army War College, the National Securities Studies Program at Syracuse University, and the Senior Leader Development Seminar.



In civilian life he is a retired supervisory special agent of the FBI who is now employed by the Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. at their Corporate Headquarters located in Rochester, New York.



He resides in the Finger Lakes region of Upstate New York with his wife and their three children.