Corps of Engineers loans pumps to New Orleans Fire Department to fight marsh fire

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, temporarily provided five 8-inch pumps to the New Orleans Fire Department Nov. 6, 2023.
NOFD intends to use the pumps to help fight the 200-acre New Orleans East wetland fire that has been burning since Oct. 14.
The pumps are provided as part of a technical assistance request from the State of Louisiana, as the underground fire has been a challenge to battle due to dryer conditions this year.
The NOFD plans to use the equipment borrowed from the Corps to pump water from a nearby canal onto the area to help extinguish the fire.
11.06.2023
|11.06.2023
11.06.2023
|11.06.2023 13:15
|Story ID:
|457287
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Hometown:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
