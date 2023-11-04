Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers loans pumps to New Orleans Fire Department to fight marsh fire

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Story by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, temporarily provided five 8-inch pumps to the New Orleans Fire Department Nov. 6, 2023.

    NOFD intends to use the pumps to help fight the 200-acre New Orleans East wetland fire that has been burning since Oct. 14.

    The pumps are provided as part of a technical assistance request from the State of Louisiana, as the underground fire has been a challenge to battle due to dryer conditions this year.

    The NOFD plans to use the equipment borrowed from the Corps to pump water from a nearby canal onto the area to help extinguish the fire.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 13:15
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
