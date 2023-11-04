Corps of Engineers loans pumps to New Orleans Fire Department to fight marsh fire

Photo By Ryan Labadens | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, temporarily provided five...... read more read more

Photo By Ryan Labadens | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, temporarily provided five 8-inch pumps to the New Orleans Fire Department Nov. 6, 2023. NOFD intends to use the pumps to help fight the 200-acre New Orleans East wetland fire that has been burning since Oct. 14. The pumps are provided as part of a technical assistance request from the State of Louisiana, as the underground fire has been a challenge to battle due to dryer conditions this year. The NOFD plans to use the equipment borrowed from the Corps to pump water from a nearby canal onto the area to help extinguish the fire. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Labadens) see less | View Image Page