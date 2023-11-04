USU President Jonathan Woodson Presented American College of Surgeons Award for Distinguished Lifetime Military Contributions

Dr. Jonathan Woodson, president of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, was awarded the “Distinguished Lifetime Military Contribution Award” by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) on Oct. 22, 2023. Woodson received the award, surrounded by an estimated 12,000 attendees amidst a display of pageantry and formality, during the annual ACS Clinical Congress convocation ceremony.



Woodson was chosen for the award, which was established by the ACS Board of Regents’ honors committee, based on his significant contributions towards advancing military progress and surgical care, both in the theater of operations during military conflicts, and at home, according to ACS president Dr. E. Christopher Ellison, who presented the award to Woodson.



“Dr. Woodson is presented this award, a sculpted bald eagle holding the great mace of the American College of Surgeons, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the advancement of military surgery and his leadership in the formation of the strategic partnership between the Military Health System of the U.S. Department of Defense and the American College of Surgeons in 2014,” Ellison said. “The Military Health System Strategic Partnership strives to improve dedication, research and systems-based practices to ensure military surgeons are equipped to provide optimal care for their patients, both on and off the battlefield.”



Woodson, a vascular surgeon, has devoted nearly four decades of service to the military. He has been USU president since July 2022, where he is responsible for the academic, research and leadership mission of the university, which includes a combined total of more than 2,500 students in the F. Edward Hébert School of Medicine and its associated graduate programs in the biomedical sciences and public health, the Daniel K. Inouye Graduate School of Nursing, the university's Postgraduate Dental College, and the College of Allied Health Sciences. He also oversees more than 15 research centers and the Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute.



Woodson’s commitment to military and surgery extends to his extensive career – more than 36 years – in the Army Reserve, where he rose to the rank of Major General and served as the Commander of the U.S. Army Reserve Medical Command prior to his retirement in June 2022. He served the nation in a variety of capacities including while deployed to three combat zones – Kosovo, Saudi Arabia during the first Gulf War in 1991, and Iraq in 2003. He commanded combat support hospitals and served as a medical brigade commander. Woodson was also assigned as assistant surgeon general for force structure mobilization and reserve affairs in the Office of the Army Surgeon General.



A pivotal chapter in Woodson’s military medicine career was from 2010-2016, when he served as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs. In this capacity, he wielded direction, authority and control over the $50+ billion Defense Health Program, Defense Health Agency, USU, AFRRI, Defense Center of Excellence for Psychological Health and Traumatic Brain Injury, and the Tricare Health Plan serving 9.5 million beneficiaries.



In presenting the award, Ellison celebrated Woodson's dedication to advancing military surgical care and his unwavering service to the nation.



“Dr. Woodson, for your service and for your unrelenting commitment to the advancement of military surgical care, it is my sincere honor to present you with the Distinguished Lifetime Military Contribution Award,” Ellison said. “I congratulate you.”

