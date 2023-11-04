Ohio-Class Submarine Enters the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations

MANAMA, Bahrain - An Ohio-class submarine arrived in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Nov. 5. The submarine's rapid deployment in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility demonstrates the flexibility and dynamic ability to deter potential adversaries, reassure partners, enhanced maritime security, and ensure freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce.



U.S. Naval Forces Central command is responsible for approximately 2.5

million square miles of area including the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, North Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden, and the Red Sea. The U.S. Naval Forces Central Command's mission is to conduct maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts, and strengthen partner nations' maritime capabilities to promote security and stability in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.

