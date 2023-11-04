Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio-Class Submarine Enters the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations

    Ohio-Class Submarine Transits the Suez Canal Nov. 5, 2023.

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Word | An Ohio-class submarine approaches the Mubarak Peace Bridge while transiting the Suez

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    11.06.2023

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    MANAMA, Bahrain - An Ohio-class submarine arrived in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Nov. 5. The submarine's rapid deployment in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility demonstrates the flexibility and dynamic ability to deter potential adversaries, reassure partners, enhanced maritime security, and ensure freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce.

    U.S. Naval Forces Central command is responsible for approximately 2.5
    million square miles of area including the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, North Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden, and the Red Sea. The U.S. Naval Forces Central Command's mission is to conduct maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts, and strengthen partner nations' maritime capabilities to promote security and stability in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.

