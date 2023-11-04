Conference focuses on helping prepare military with simulations, modeling

Eighth Army deputy commanding general, operations, Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, joined senior military leaders from the Republic of Korea and around the world to see the latest developments in military modeling and simulation technology during the opening ceremony of the 16th International Army Modeling and Simulations Conference at the Daejeon Convention Center in Daejeon, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2023.



The opening ceremonies provided an overview of what officials could expect during the conference. Presentations covered such topics as a look at the future of military planning, how military personnel will need to be taught, and pushing the boundaries of environmental modeling and simulation software.



Among the keynote speakers was President of Chungnam National University Lee Jin-sook. During her presentation she emphasized the importance of the CNU’s work with the military on simulation and modeling innovation. Modeling and simulation is a scientific analysis technique that analyzes the performance of training with simulation equipment similar to the actual battlefield environment and simulates the performance of the actual equipment. It is a method of solving analysis and prediction by simulation.



The ceremony’s final speaker was Dr. Steven A. Stoddard, the director of the Center for U.S. Army Analysis. Stoddard discussed the future of military training and how the Army can make it more effective with new methods.



“We spend dollars on our pilots getting time in the air and having our Soldiers in the dirt,” said Stoddard during his keynote address. “They can use and learn from the same things they experience in the field in a simulated environment.”



Stoddard also emphasized the importance of the ROK-US alliance and what it provides to both parties.



“We have an advantage over any adversary and that advantage is partnership,” said Stoddard. “We make sure we are jointly using our best data to improve our simulations.”



The conference is scheduled for a couple days in the Science City area of Daejeon, which is known in South Korea as the country’s top science, academic and research hub with dozens of universities and corporate research centers.

