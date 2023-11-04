Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander and Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, visits Osan Air base on October 20, 2023, to draw focus on Osan's purpose and highlight the base's support of PACAF desired outcomes and support partners and friends in the intricate and dynamic Indo-Pacific region with their day-to-day operations. The visit included a driving tour that allowed PACAF leadership an inside look at the challenges faced by Airmen and their families at Osan.

Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.05.2023 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 44, KR This work, COMPACAF & CCC visit to Osan Air Base, by Amn Cherise Vaught