    COMPACAF & CCC visit to Osan Air Base

    OSAN AIR BASE, 44, SOUTH KOREA

    11.03.2023

    Story by Airman Cherise Vaught 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander and Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, visits Osan Air base on October 20, 2023, to draw focus on Osan's purpose and highlight the base's support of PACAF desired outcomes and support partners and friends in the intricate and dynamic Indo-Pacific region with their day-to-day operations. The visit included a driving tour that allowed PACAF leadership an inside look at the challenges faced by Airmen and their families at Osan.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.05.2023 21:36
    Story ID: 457235
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 44, KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, COMPACAF & CCC visit to Osan Air Base, by Amn Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #PACAF #PACAF2030 #OSAN #AIRFORCE

