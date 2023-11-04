Puerto Rico National Guard Presents Colors at Cangrejeros Game

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico- The Santurce Cangrejeros baseball team welcomed the military during an evening pre-game program Nov. 5, two days after the opening day of the winter season, that featured a National Guard Color Guard and music from the 248th Army Band of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard.



The Cangrejeros saluted the military during this inaugural game, honoring Puerto Rico's service members who have served all over the world to defend freedom. Today is the first event of many being held during this season. On Nov. 12, 2023 the Cangrejeros will have Military Appreciation Day in honor of the Puerto Rico National Guard and Maj. Gen. Miguel A. Méndez, the Adjutant General of Puerto Rico will throw the first pitch.



Afterward, members of the Puerto Rico National Guard enjoyed the game between the Cangrejeros and the Caguas Criollos.



"It is an honor to support this event, because through sports we give an opportunity to our citizens to grow and improve their lives", said Maj. Omar González, commander of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion. "That is what we, as part of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, do; we serve our people and help them become better citizens."



The PRARNG Recruiting and Retention Battalion also had a booth with various activities relating to the National Guard, providing attendees an opportunity to discover and learn everything the National Guard has to offer.

