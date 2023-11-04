Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Chief of Staff enlists and re-enlists more than 600 current and future service members

    Atlanta Falcons Call to Service

    Photo By Denise Mosley | More than 600 future service members raise their right hand to answer the call to join...... read more read more

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2023

    Story by Sgt. Maj. Jason Stadel 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George gave the Oath of Enlistment to more than six hundred service members Nov. 5, 2023, during halftime of the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings NFL game in Atlanta. The ceremony included people joining the U.S. Army (including the National Guard and Army Reserve), Marines, Air Force, Navy, and Space Force. The formation also had Army service members continuing their service by reenlisting.

    “We are honored to have you here with us today,” George said before administering the Oath of Enlistment. “The military will accelerate your life; I know you can ‘Be All You Can Be.’ For those of you who are reenlisting, and staying on our team, we are grateful. Most of us stay for a sense of purpose that we have...we are honored you’re going to be in our ranks.”

    Each year the NFL hosts their “Salute to Service” effort to connect with America’s service members and their families. This year the Falcons wanted to highlight what the military has to offer for those who might be interested in joining with a “Call to Service” game.

    "The Falcons and the NFL have been long-time supporters of the military, sharing an unwavering dedication to honoring, empowering, and connecting with our nation's service members, veterans, and their families," said Atlanta Falcons President Greg Beadles in a press release. "We are honored to support our military's recruitment initiative and help share the benefits of service to the next generation of Soldiers."

    During the game’s festivities, helicopter crews from the Aviation Center of Excellence flew over Mercadez-Benz Stadium during the National Anthem performed by the Army’s “Six String Soldiers,” the 75th Ranger Regiment rappelled from the stadium’s rafters during the halftime reenlistment, and the 82nd Airborne Division chorus performed “God Bless America” for the more than 70,000 people in the stands.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2023
    Date Posted: 11.05.2023 15:27
    Story ID: 457221
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 102
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Chief of Staff enlists and re-enlists more than 600 current and future service members, by SGM Jason Stadel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Call to Service
    Army Chief of Staff at Falcons Call to Service
    Atlanta Falcons Call to Service
    Call to Service Atlanta Falcons Football Game
    Atlanta Falcons Call to Service
    Call to Service Atlanta Falcons Football Game
    Atlanta Falcons Call to Service
    Atlanta Falcons Call to Service
    Call to Service Atlanta Falcons Football Game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Call to Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT