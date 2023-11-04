The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Operations Group:
2nd Lt. Prince Nwachukwu – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
908th Maintenance Group:
Staff Sgt. Caleb Coots – 908th Maintenance Squadron
908th Mission Support Group:
Airman Basic Seth Baker – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
Tech. Sgt. Dale Briggs III – 908th CES
Senior Airman Devon Eades – 908th Security Forces Squadron
Senior Airman Tierra Hill – 908th Force Support Squadron
Senior Airman Megan Ninemire – 908th FSS
Airman 1st Class Kenton Rogers – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Airman 1st Class Charlotte Ryder – 908th CES
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 14:59
|Story ID:
|457219
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Just Landed: November 2023 Newcomers, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT