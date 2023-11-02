USAF Expeditionary Center command team visits Team Charleston

The U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center leadership team met with service members and civilian leaders during an installation visit to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 1-3.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, USAFEC commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, USAFEC command chief, witnessed first hand how the men and women of JB Charleston continue to push the boundaries of rapid global mobility.



“It’s been an absolutely wonderful visit to Joint Base Charleston,” Klein said. “Given the complexity of all that’s here, it works. And that’s because of all the hard work and the relationships between the military units on the air base and weapons station.”



During their visit, Klein and Freeman met and spoke with key civilian leaders and Airmen, acknowledging their contributions and accomplishments in support of the joint base mission.



Klein acknowledged how well JB Charleston has responded to the Department of Defense and U.S. Air Force demands for restructuring the joint mission, training and equipping all service members over the past year.



“The demands on you will not relent,” Klein said. “It is imperative to solidify the foundation from which our Airmen generate airpower from the ground up. I am humbled and honored to serve alongside Team Charleston.”



Klein and Freeman’s JB Charleston immersion showcased the military air, land, and sealift capabilities.



The 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron demonstrated their forward area refueling point, an area geographically separated from the home airfield, where Airmen can refuel and re-arm aircraft. They explained their current operations and highlighted the future of special fueling operations.



Klein and Freeman also toured the JB Charleston Naval Weapons Station, where they received a mission brief from U.S. Navy Capt. Nicole Nigro, Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic commander.



While at the Naval Weapons Station, Klein and Freeman also participated in a demonstration of locomotive operations, which emphasized the partnerships between the 628th LRS, Naval Munitions Command, and Army Field Support Battalion – Charleston.





Their visit also noted the critical role the 628th Medical Group’s mental health clinic plays in the joint base mission. Medical providers highlighted the clinic’s targeted care successes with the implementation of cutting-edge treatments and equipment that allows for optimal patient care.



In line with Air Mobility Command and the USAFEC, the 628th Air Base Wing and 437th Airlift Wing are focused on equipping Airmen to confront personal and military challenges with resilience, through an initiative known as “Forging Warrior Hearts.”



Klein acknowledged that JB Charleston continues to support and defend when the nation calls.



“Joint Base Charleston always delivers, no matter the task,” Klein said. “We express our deepest gratitude for what the Airmen do every day to make the mission happen.”

