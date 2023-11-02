57th Wing leadership visits geographically separated units

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. – In October, Brig. Gen. Richard Goodman, 57th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Trickey, 57th Wing command chief, visited three geographically separated units belonging to the USAF Weapons School.



The visit recognized Airmen who execute the 57th Wing’s core mission of building innovative leaders in tactics, training and high-end warfighting to ensure worldwide combat air forces are prepared for future victories.



“We’re going to keep producing the world’s finest patches, instructors, loads and teams,” said Goodman. “We’re going to solve some of the most challenging tactical problems and eventually grow you into Air Force leaders.”



Airmen from these GSUs went above and beyond by developing and synchronizing procedures, leading during integrated mission planning, and improving plans and sorties. Goodman took time to recognize some of these exemplary Airmen and coined them as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication.



The highlighted GSUs were the 29th, 315th and 340th Weapons Squadrons, which operate the C-130 Hercules, intercontinental ballistic missiles and the B-52 Stratofortress respectively.



“You have so much power to make a positive impact,” said Goodman. “It would be dangerous to underestimate your influence.”



Airmen under the 57th Wing and the U.S. Air Force Weapons School continue to strengthen relationships within the U.S. Air Force by building partnerships between different bases and executing their core mission: know, teach, replicate.



Housed at Nellis AFB, the USAFWS trains approximately 150 weapons officers and enlisted tacticians every six months to become experts and leaders who can effectively control and exploit air, space and cyberspace on behalf of the joint force.

