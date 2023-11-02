Joel C. Mayo ALS 24-A Graduation

Thirty-six Airmen graduated from Holloman’s Joel C. Mayo Airman Leadership School during a ceremony at Club Holloman, Nov. 2, 2023.
Airman Leadership School is a six-week professional development course designed to prepare new staff sergeants and senior airmen for supervisory duties and is required before taking on the role of a frontline supervisor. Topics covered include leadership, followership, communication skills and the profession of arms.
Airman Leadership School is the first of three in-residence courses required for enlisted Airmen and a requirement for promotion to staff sergeant. The other in-residence courses are the Noncommissioned Officer Academy and the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy, which are prerequisites for promotion to master sergeant and senior master sergeant, respectively.
