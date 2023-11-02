Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joel C. Mayo ALS 24-A Graduation

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Thirty-six Airmen graduated from Holloman’s Joel C. Mayo Airman Leadership School during a ceremony at Club Holloman, Nov. 2, 2023.
    Airman Leadership School is a six-week professional development course designed to prepare new staff sergeants and senior airmen for supervisory duties and is required before taking on the role of a frontline supervisor. Topics covered include leadership, followership, communication skills and the profession of arms.

    Airman Leadership School is the first of three in-residence courses required for enlisted Airmen and a requirement for promotion to staff sergeant. The other in-residence courses are the Noncommissioned Officer Academy and the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy, which are prerequisites for promotion to master sergeant and senior master sergeant, respectively.

