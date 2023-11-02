Volunteers brew up event to bring community together for Halloween

FORT RILEY, Kan. - Children and parents lined up by the hundreds in costumes ready to celebrate the Halloween holiday at the annual Trunk-or-Treat hosted by the Fort Riley Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers program and Fort Riley Morale Welfare and Recreation.



Trunk-or-Treat is a Halloween event where people decorate the trunks of their cars and dress up in costumes to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters. The event was held at the commissary parking lot and provided a safe and fun alternative to traditional trick-or-treating for our Fort Riley families.



"It’s great to get the kids out in a safe environment with their families and have fun," said Sgt. Martina Rodriguez, the Fort Riley B.O.S.S. Secretary. "It brings the soldiers and community together."



Sgt. Rodriguez is a geographical-bachelor and parent who has been able to participate in the B.O.S.S. program and events during this past year. Sgt. Rodriguez was able to participate in the event with her daughter.



Forty-one vehicles were festively decorated by volunteers for families to visit to receive candy and other treats. Collectively volunteers handed out more than 5,000 dollars' worth of candy donated by the Fort Riley B.O.S.S program.



"We appreciate all the volunteers who came out and handed out candy as well as the people who came out to participate," said Sgt. First Class Stetson Countryman, Fort Riley B.O.S.S President. "And we look forward to seeing everyone return next year."



The event brought thousands of children and family members from the Fort Riley and surrounding communities.



"I am really glad Fort Riley put this event on. It's great and is a safe environment for the kids to trick-or-treat," said Chelsea Eigel, spouse of Chief Warrant Officer Steven Eigel, assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Attack Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division. "My kids loved the bounce houses.”



View photos from the event at the Flickr Album here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/firstinfantrydivision/albums/72177720312349425



“The Fort Riley Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers program staff executed a phenomenal event for the Soldier, Families, and Friends of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley” said Command Sgt. Major Jason Poulin, Fort Riley Garrison Commander. “We also want to say thank you to those who volunteered their time to make this a great community event.”



BOSS serves the Single Soldier Community - active, guard and reserve - and single parents, geographical bachelors, and other branches of service and Foreign Service Members.



For more information about the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program to volunteer for future events, check out the Fort Riley B.O.S.S. website at https://riley.armymwr.com/programs/boss or call 785-239-2677. The B.O.S.S. office is located inside the Warrior Zone at 7867 Normandy Dr.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 15:37 Story ID: 457168 Location: KS, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Volunteers brew up event to bring community together for Halloween, by Caroline Countryman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.