NY Naval Militia gets new commander during Nov. 3 ceremony

Photo By William Albrecht | New York Naval Militia Rear Admiral Michael Perry, an Averill Park resident, salutes during change-of-command ceremonies held at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 as he became the new commander of the 3,000- member New York Naval Militia. Perry replaced Naval Militia Rear Admiral Larry Weill, a Walworth resident. The Naval Militia is a state defense force responsible to the governor through the adjutant general of New York. ( Division of Military and Naval Affairs photo by William Albrecht. )

LATHAM, New York --The 3,100-member New York Naval Militia switched commanders during a Friday, Nov. 3 ceremony at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham.



Naval Militia Rear Admiral Michael Perry, who previously served as the organization’s chief of staff, relieved Rear Admiral Lawrence Weill, who took command of the Naval Militia in April of 2022.



Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, who presided over the ceremony, thanked Weill, a resident of Walworth, for his service.



Perry, he said, was a perfect fit for the position of 24th commander of the New York Naval Militia.



“We all know you are the right person to lead this organization into the future,” Shields said.



The traditional naval change-of-command ceremony featured bells being rung to signal the rank of the officer, and whistles welcoming them onboard a notional ship.



The New York Naval Militia is the largest of the six state naval forces currently in existence. It was created in 1891 as the seagoing equivalent of the New York National Guard in the days before the creation of the Navy Reserve.



Today the force is composed mostly of members of the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard Reserve who agree to serve in the state force while simultaneously serving in their federal reserve capacity. It is one of the four components of the New York Military forces, which includes the Army and Air National Guards and the New York Guard state volunteer force.



Naval Militia members go on state active duty to put their military skills to work for the people of New York. They have responded to snowstorms, hurricanes, the COVID-19 pandemic, and currently more than 400 members are assisting in the response to the migrant surge in New York City.



The New York Naval Militia also operates a fleet of 11 patrol boats which work with local, state, and federal agencies to provide security along New York’s 2,625 miles of coastline.



The New York Naval Militia has a history “replete with honor and tradition,” Shields said.



In his remarks, Perry thanked his family for their support and Shields for trusting him with command of the Naval Militia.



He also praised the members of the Naval Militia for their service and dedication.



Fifteen percent of the force is currently supporting state active duty missions, Perry said.



His goals, Perry said, are for the naval militia to continue to serve the state and nation and to recruit more Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen into the force.



Perry received a direct commission into the Supply Corps of the Navy Reserve as an ensign in 1991 and joined the New York Naval Militia that year.



While serving in the Navy Reserve, Perry held jobs as the executive officer for a Navy cargo handling battalion, commanding officer of a supply management team; the commander of two fleet industrial supply detachments, and commander of the Navy Reserve Defense Contract Management Agency, Boston. He also served as commander of the Naval Reserve Sealift Command, Supply Chain Support unit in Norfolk.



His active duty assignments included director of the Joint Movement Center for U.S. Navy Central Command; Joint Reserve Force Commander and Mobilization Assistant to the Director of the Defense Contract Management Agency; and Commercial Industry Branch Chief for United States Transportation Command.



He was promoted to New York state rear admiral, a one-star rank, by Gov. Kathy Hochul, on October 24, 2023.



In civilian life, Perry worked for the New York State Thruway Authority and retired in 2016. He retired from the Navy Reserve in 2019.



A Seabee Combat Warfare, Navy Expeditionary Combat Warfare, and Major Command qualified officer, Captain Perry’s Federal military decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Navy reserve Sea Service Ribbon, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, and the Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal.



He has also earned numerous State awards for military service on State Active Duty in support of the NYNM, including the Defense of Liberty Medal with WTC device for service at Ground Zero.

Most recently, he received a NYS Meritorious Service Medal for helping lead efforts to design and construct the Javits New York Medical Station from March through May of 2020 in support of Operation COVID-19.



Perry holds bachelors, and master's degrees in public administration from the State University of New York, Albany. He also earned a master’s in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.



He lives in Averill Park with his wife Nancy.



The New York Naval Militia is recognized as a military component by the Department of the Navy. Five percent of the Naval Militia members can be members of the organization without serving as a federal reservist.