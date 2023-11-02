Forty Liberty garrison employee Dylan Williams beats out the competition in Strongman Corporation National Championship

Photo By Jacqueline Hill | Dylan Williams, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security range...... read more read more Photo By Jacqueline Hill | Dylan Williams, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security range operations maintenance worker, strong-armed his way to becoming the 265-pound weight class champion after competing in six strength events at the Strongman Corporation National Championship between Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 in Lake Erie, Pennsylvania. Williams, a North Carolina native, served in the Army with the 82nd Airborne Division, Combat Aviation Brigade from 2012 through 2018. After exiting the Army, he knew he wanted to continue to work with Soldiers and chose to continue to serve with the garrison. (U.S. Army photo by Jacqueline Hill, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Dylan Williams, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security range operations maintenance worker, strong-armed his way to becoming the 265-pound weight class champion after competing in six strength events at the Strongman Corporation National Championship between Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 in Lake Erie, Pennsylvania.



Williams, a North Carolina native, served in the Army with the 82nd Airborne Division, Combat Aviation Brigade from 2012 through 2018. After exiting the Army, he knew he wanted to continue to work with Soldiers and chose to continue to serve with the garrison.



“Dylan is a great example of a highly dedicated and self-motivated veteran and civilian employee,” said Mark Murray, DPTMS installation range officer. “And we are incredibly proud to have him as a member of our team.”



For his physical fitness journey, Williams describes himself as having started as a typical gym-goer, focused on staying fit and healthy. However, this shifted during the pandemic when one of his best friends encouraged him to focus on his strength and enter competitions.



Early on, Williams set the goal to win nationals. He attended his first competition in March 2021, and since then, he has competed in approximately 15 shows, with four of them being overseas.



“Part of what I like about strongman competitions is that every competition is different,” explained Williams. “There is such a wide variety of events, and you never know what to expect.”



Strongman competitions are also referred to as strength athletics. Competitors compete in various tasks, testing their strength and agility. Events vary widely from event to event, requiring athletes to be proficient in numerous strength-defying activities such as the log press, stone lifts, yoke carries, and circus dumbbells.



Williams credits his quick success to his coach, who regularly pushes him to his limits, and his friends, who support him. However, it’s clear his daily two-hour training sessions, proper diet, determination, and dedication are also significant factors.



His dedication extends beyond his personal life and into the workplace, where he and his teammates maintain the Aerial Gunnery Range for the installation. The team works hard to maintain the roads, berms, grass, and buildings and to keep the AGR “all in one piece.”



“We call it the field of dreams,” said Williams. “If you think of it, you can do it on this range. You can make a lot happen and test a lot of capabilities.”



When the range is in use, Williams enjoys watching the training exercises from the observation tower and hearing the feedback from the Soldiers about how well it’s maintained and the opportunities they have while training on it.



As the 265-pound weight class champion, Williams will go on to compete in the Arnold Classic in March 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. Locally, those wishing to watch him compete will have an opportunity at The Holiday Highlander at Dirtbag Ales on Dec. 2.