908th AW October 2023 in Review

The 908th Airlift Wing had an eventful month of October.



Starting on Oct. 1, the wing remembered seven significant events in its history. First in 1964, the unit moved from Bates Field to Brookley Air Force Base in Mobile, Alabama. Then in 1972, the 35th Aeromedical Evacuation Flight was assigned to the 908th Tactical Airlift Group at Maxwell AFB, Alabama. On the same date but in 1983, the 25th Aerial Port Squadron was assigned to the 908th Tactical Airlift Group. In 1989, Col. Anthony Tassone, Jr. became 14th commander of the 908th. In 1994, the 908th Airlift Group was redesignated as the 908th Airlift Wing and assigned to Tenth Air Force. Also on Oct. 1, 1994, the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron was assigned to the 908th Operations Group.



On Wednesday, Oct. 4, the wing highlighted the Air Force Specialty Code 6F0X1, otherwise known as financial management specialists.



Then on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, the wing congratulated 10 members who promoted.



On Wednesday, Oct. 11, the wing highlighted Tech. Sgt. Jordan Rowland, an aerospace ground equipment craftsman with the 908th Maintenance Squadron, who was recently recognized as Category II Civilian of the Quarter, for the first quarter of 2023.



On Saturday, Oct. 14, the wing welcomed Col. Donna Whittaker to the unit as she assumed command of the 908th Mission Support Group during a ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.



Following the assumption of command ceremony, wing Command, Col. Christopher K. Lacouture held his first wing commanders call since taking command of the unit during the September unit training assembly.



On Sunday, Oct. 15, the wing welcomed 19 new members to its ranks.



On Wednesday, Oct. 18, the wing remembered two significant events in its history. First in 1971, the 908th Security Forces Squadron was constituted as the 908th Weapons System Security Flight. Then on the same day but in 1983, the 908th flew its first tactical training mission in their newly assigned C-130E aircraft. This was also the first formation flying for the 357th Tactical Airlift Squadron in more than a decade, since before the unit began flying the C-7A.



Also on Oct. 18, but taking place in the present, the wing highlighted the Air Force Specialty Code 3F4X1, otherwise known as equal opportunity Airmen.



On Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, the wing announced its quarterly award winners for the third quarter of 2023.



Monday, Oct. 23, saw senior leaders from the wing attend the Prattville Military Affairs Committee meeting to further build a relationship with the nearby city.



On Wednesday, Oct. 25, the wing remembered that on that day in 1969 the 908th Civil Engineer Flight, what would later become the 908th Civil Engineer Squadron, was assigned to the 908th Tactical Air Support Group.



On Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, senior leaders from the wing attended the Montgomery Military and Veterans Commission meeting to further build relationships.



On Friday, Oct. 27th, the wing remembered that on that day in 1962, more than 300 members of the 357th Troop Carrier Squadron were ordered to active duty at Bates Field, Alabama during the Cuban Missile Crisis.



Other key moments in 908th history that have taken place during the month of October such as, in 1971, Lt. Col. Sloan R. Gill became seventh commander of the 908th. In 1983, the 908th Tactical Airlift Group converted to the C-130E Hercules aircraft. In 1993 Capt. Kathy Byars became the first female pilot in the 357 Airlift Squadron. She was previously a T-38 instructor pilot on active duty before joining the Air Force Reserve. In 1995, The Reserve Officer Association recognized the 908th Logistics Group with the Outstanding Unit Award at its annual convention.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 12:22 Story ID: 457142 Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 908th AW October 2023 in Review, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.