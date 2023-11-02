Lyster Army Health Clinic Achieves Highest Level of Cybersecurity Protection

Courtesy Photo | The cyber team at Lyster Army Health Clinic at Fort Novosel, Alabama, successfully...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The cyber team at Lyster Army Health Clinic at Fort Novosel, Alabama, successfully achieved the highest level of the Cyber Health and Readiness Inspection Program assessment, called Maturity Level 4. Pictured from left to right are: Ray Cavanaugh, chief information officer; Thomas Brindisi, information system security officer; Rhett Oliver, information security system manager; Kelly McCreery, deputy CIO; and Devarian Bland, information assurance network manager. (Photo by Janice Erdlitz, Lyster Army Health Clinic) see less | View Image Page

The Defense Health Agency strives to ensure its cybersecurity optimizes information security and systems protection. The Lyster Army Health Clinic on Fort Novosel, Alabama, recently achieved the highest level of protection from the Cyber Health and Readiness Inspection Program, or CHRIP, dubbed Maturity Level 4.

ML 4 is defined as expertly managed cybersecurity and processes. Specifically, it means Lyster has measured and controlled cybersecurity activities; its system is data-driven with quantitative performance improvement objectives that are predictable and aligned to all Department of Defense and DHA guidance, and industry best practices.

Lyster received the ML 4 designation within its initial five-week pass-fail assessment that began on June 6, 2023. That achievement is noteworthy considering Lyster only has a cybersecurity staff of three.

Only two other sites achieved ML 4 within the initial five weeks in fiscal year 2023: Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, and Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

All other ML 4 sites required 90 days after the CHIRP assessment to achieve that designation.

Lyster, Eielson, and Tinker join a small group of military hospitals and clinics with the ML 4 designation. Of the DHA’s 700 military hospitals and clinics, there are currently 33 ML 4’s, according to the office of the DHA chief information officer.

“The outstanding efforts of your small, dedicated and highly skilled team have not gone unnoticed at the DHA headquarters level,” said DHA Chief Information Officer Pat Flanders in a recent congratulatory message email to the Lyster cyber staff.

“You are to be commended for achieving Maturity Level 4 on the Cyber Health and Readiness Inspection Program assessment. Your contributions are vital to improving DHA’s cyber security culture.”

Lyster serves about 17,500 patients, including stationed soldiers, soldiers attending short-term schools, foreign soldiers, family members, and retirees and their family members. Lyster employs about 300 staff members. The pharmacy is the busiest section of the clinic, filling nearly 30,000 prescriptions per month.