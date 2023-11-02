V Corps boosts integration of allied partners during intense CPX

Photo By Spc. Devin Klecan | U.S. Army V Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin Lambert (center left), corps deputy commanding...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Devin Klecan | U.S. Army V Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin Lambert (center left), corps deputy commanding general of support, and British Army Maj. Gen. Ollie Kingsbury (center right), V Corps deputy commanding general of maneuver, collaborate during a meeting among participating allies during a command post exercise held at Grafenwöhr, Germany, Oct. 26, 2023. V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps, completed its third command post exercise – dubbed “CPX3” – Nov. 3, as part of a series of exercises designed to prepare the corps for real-world missions and contingencies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOHR, Germany – U.S. Army V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps, completed its third command post exercise – dubbed “CPX3” – as part of a series of exercises designed to prepare the corps for real-world missions and contingencies, Nov. 3.



The purpose of the exercise was to stress the systems that enable the corps to function as a command. Soldiers from corps headquarters in Fort Knox, Kentucky, the “Forward Company” hub at Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, and supporting units across the region deployed to conduct operations in a field environment in anticipation of a “warfighter” exercise scheduled for late next winter.



The corps’ established its main command post to facilitate participation by allied partners, “enablers,” subordinate brigades and attached divisions as well as organic Soldiers. The immersive simulation prepares the staff to fight in a corps-level battle alongside allies and partners as well as fellow U.S. Soldiers.



The CPX focused heavily on interoperability and integration with military allied nations, such as Poland, Estonia, Romania, and the United Kingdom.



Interoperability and cooperation with the Estonian Army’s 1st Division, the Polish Land Force’s 2nd Corps, including liaison officers as part of foreign military exchange programs, and the United Kingdom’s 3rd Division figured prominently in the exercise. The goal was to integrate allied officers with corps staff to build capacity and boost communication.



Allies and partners, said Col. Fred Dente, the corps chief of staff, “are seeing our systems and our processes in action. It is one thing to talk about it in a classroom environment, but to really understand the friction and the skill required to apply those systems, you have to see it. That is something we are helping our friends and allies understand, by getting them to a rigorous field environment that tests and stresses our systems. This exercise shows them how to plug in with us, how to integrate with us, and how to fight like us.”



Allied leaders likewise emphasized the value of integration with American peers.



Polish Brig. Gen. Grzegorz Barabieda, the Polish Land Forces’ 2nd Corps deputy chief of staff of operations, said his corps, “is looking at the integration processes and battle rhythm. We are looking at the products and attending the briefings to understand what happens here at the command post. We like being able to take a look with our American colleagues, and being able to take notes on lessons learned. We can further meet NATO standards for our corps, and gain knowledge and advice from the V Corps.”



A robust contingent of general officers, colonels, and primary staff officers from the Polish 2nd Corps integrated fully into V Corps staff operations. Not only is the 2nd Corps – recently reformed after a period of deactivation – learning how to rebuild as a headquarters, but simultaneously how to fight alongside an American corps.



“The key takeaway is, our Polish partners will learn how we build, resource, and execute a training program for corps and divisions,” Dente said.



The corps not only has a long history of support for the Polish nation, but has developed strong and vital personal connections with fellow leaders certain to reinforce their nations’ bonds.



“Personal relationships and connections are vitally important across the staff,” Dente said. “We are really excited to extend our relationships, we even had a Polish general officer, Maj. Gen. (Adam) Joks, in our command, and he is now the Polish 2nd Corps commander. We have a new Polish general in our command, Maj. Gen. Maciej Jablonski, so this really is more than a professional relationship – it is a special friendship.”