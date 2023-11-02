Norfolk Naval Shipyard Opens New IT Cafe for Employees

Photo By Troy Miller | Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) held a ribbon cutting ceremony Oct. 13 for the new IT...... read more read more Photo By Troy Miller | Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) held a ribbon cutting ceremony Oct. 13 for the new IT Café to support shipyard workers on the waterfront. This new café is part of an initiative to provide the needed tools to the workforce, including computers for those who do not have regular computer access to complete training as well as other work-related functions. see less | View Image Page

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) held a ribbon cutting ceremony Oct. 13 for the new IT Café to support shipyard workers on the waterfront.



This new café is part of an initiative of the NNSY Strategic Framework Infrastructure Pillar championed by Cybersecurity Department Head (Code 109) Bill Leidel and Facilities Support Department Head (Code 900F) Joe Singer in order to provide the needed tools to the workforce, including computers for those who do not have regular computer access to complete training as well as other work-related functions. Coordination between Code 109, the Facilities Support Engineering Branch (Code 900F.12), the Building Monitors Branch (Code 900F.13), and the Production Relocatable Facilities and Self-Help Department (Code 900F) led to an old office space renovation furnished into a café featuring multiple computers accessible to employees 24/7.



“This is awesome!” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman during the ceremony. “We’ve taken this space, now it’s bright, it’s beautiful, it’s wonderful! This was championed by Bill Leidel and Joe Singer, I appreciate your leadership and your teams that made this happen. As we talk about focusing on the mechanic and supporting our people at the shipyard, this is part of that. Thank you very much!”



"Mechanics are already using it to good effect and providing us feedback on ways we can improve the space with tools like printers which will be coming soon," said C900F.5 Support and Administrative Manager Raphael Gagnon. "The feedback has been positive, especially with the convenience of having a location so close to the projects."



The team is already looking to the future for establishing additional IT cafés within the shipyard, including adding spaces to the Shop 99 break area, the Code 1102 Waterfront Office, and scouting locations that are viable for the north end workforce.