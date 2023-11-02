CJTF-HOA Welcomes First Coast Guard CSEL

Photo By Sgt. Jalen Miller | U.S. Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer Michael Koch, senior enlisted leader of...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jalen Miller | U.S. Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer Michael Koch, senior enlisted leader of Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa, greets CJTF-HOA service members and embassy members at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti on Oct. 27, 2023. U.S. Marine Corps Command Sgt. Maj. Frank Kammer, CJTF-HOA outgoing senior enlisted leader, handed over his responsibility as SEL to Koch during the ceremony. see less | View Image Page

Service members deployed to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) welcomed their new Command Senior Enlisted Leader during a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 26, 2023.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Frank Kammer, outgoing CJTF-HOA CSEL, transferred responsibility to U.S. Coast Guard Command Master Chief Petty Officer Michael S. Koch. Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, CJTF-HOA commanding general, presided over the ceremony.



Shawley thanked Kammer for his unwavering service to CJTF-HOA and constant support as her CSEL. As CSEL, Kammer was responsible for ensuring and enhancing CJTF-HOA’s readiness by providing leadership and mentorship to the commanding general and providing her with an enlisted perspective.



“Sergeant Major Kammer has been my strongest ally, my greatest support, and my burden sharer, he has truly been my battle buddy,” said Shawley. “I personally deeply value and appreciate all that you have done this year in command.”



Kammer took a moment to reflect on his work with CJTF-HOA and its importance to the future of the East Africa region.



“We provided unwavering support in times of need for everyone who called upon us, including citizens impacted by Sudan earlier this year,” said Kammer. “We say yes, because it matters. Africa matters. Our mission matters.”



After assuming responsibility from Kammer, Koch closed out the ceremony with a few words to the Task Force. As the first ever Sentinel to take up the role of CJTF-HOA CSEL, Koch was eager to provide a fresh, Coast Guard perspective to the team.



“I've gotten to get out and meet some of the great warfighters and I look forward to the next year,” said Koch. “The U.S. Coast Guard has never been here [at CJTF-HOA] like this and I will give it 125% every day that I'm here.”