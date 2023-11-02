Introducing SFC Cameron Wade: A Dedicated Contracting Pro at FED!

SFC Cameron Wade, with a swift two months under his belt at FED, brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the team! Cameron's journey into acquisitions started in 2020, transitioning from the logistics field. His motivation was a thirst for a challenging career with promising post-military opportunities.



What truly captivates him about his role as a 51C Contracting Specialist is the global impact he can make. In the blink of an eye, he could be deployed anywhere, from aiding disaster-stricken regions to supporting international missions.



One of his standout career moments was during the Afghanistan drawdown in 2021. Cameron was deployed to Kuwait, where he played a pivotal role as a Contracting Specialist. He was tasked with writing contracts to establish a base in Qatar to accommodate over 100,000 Afghan refugees. All of this had to be accomplished within an astonishing 48 hours.



Cameron's journey to FED stemmed from the unique opportunities that a 51C provides and his selection for this prestigious role was highly competitive. Now, his favorite aspect of this organization is the remarkable work culture fostered by his Contracting Division team.



Beyond the office, Korea has its own charm, and Cameron finds the SRT Train particularly intriguing. He's amazed at the convenience, zipping from Pyeongtaek to Seoul in under 30 minutes!



His advice to aspiring professionals entering the contracting field? Don't shy away from questions and don't fear tackling challenging tasks. These experiences, though demanding, are often the most rewarding and character-building.



And lastly, a light-hearted anecdote: One memorable day, both Cameron and his officer-in-charge (OIC), MAJ Henson, managed to lock their keys in their cars simultaneously. Quite the coincidence!

