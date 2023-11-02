403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Clarence E. Thompson, Army Field Support Battalion-Korea

Clarence E. Thompson is the supervisory general supply specialist for the Army Field Support Battalion-Korea, Installation Property Book Office at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. In his capacity as IPBO, he supports all Area III Installation Management Command offices, oversees tenant units' property transactions and the Command Supply Discipline Program. As a testament to his dedication to the Warfighter, Mr. Thompson has served more 50 years in the logistics field, both active duty and in federal service. Throughout his career, Mr. Thompson led teams to two first place and one runner-up placement in the Department of the Army Supply Excellence Award competition, which is a Chief of Staff of the Army level competition. Mr. Thompson has two children that have followed his career path and joined the US. Army. His son, Lt. Col. Sang, Kyun-Han, serves as the future operations planner at NATO Rapid Deployable Corps-Spain in Valencia, Spain. His daughter, Capt. Melody A. Thompson, serves alongside Mr. Thompson at Camp Humphreys as the 2nd Infantry Division’s Maintenance Officer.

Hometown:



Hamilton, Ohio



How long have you been working for the U.S. Army?



I’m very thankful and proud to say that it’ll be 50 years of service next month on Dec. 13, 2023.



What other positions have you held with the U.S. Military?



Well, I’m a lifelong Quartermaster, and coming up in the Army I was a supply clerk, then a supply sergeant, PBO noncommissioned officer in charge, S4 (Logistics) NCOIC, and as a Department of the Army Civilian, I’ve been a PBO officer and an organizational S4.



Tell us about your job and what you do:



I manage the organizational property and equipment for U.S. Army Garrison-Humphreys and Army Field Support Battalion – Korea.



How long have you been in this position?



I started this position on July 31, 2023. Prior to that I was the property book officer for Logistics Readiness Center–North at Camp Casey, South Korea.



What other duties are you responsible for?



I’m responsible for the performance, morale, safety, and professional development of 17 amazing employees. We manage the issue and turn-in of equipment for various exercises and functions in support of the tenant units on Camp Humphreys. Our IPBO team conducts all change of command, change of primary hand receipt holder briefings, and research and rectify friction points for our customers here at USAG-Humphreys.



What are some of your accomplishments while at AFSBn-Korea?



We have maintained 100 percent accountability and built a cohesive Team.



What is the best thing about working at AFSBn-Korea?



I’d say the best thing about working at AFSBn-Korea is our IPBO teammates and serving the people here at the Army’s largest overseas installation.



What do you like to do in your free time?



I love traveling throughout Korea and spending time with old friends I’ve known for a long time.



Do you have a special skill or talents? What is something people might not know about you?



Maybe not a talent per se, but I’m extraordinarily proud of my children and their military service. My son is an Army lieutenant colonel currently serving in Spain, and my daughter is an Army captain who is currently serving here in Korea with me over at the 2nd Infantry Division.



Do you have anything else you would like to share?



I like to think that I have learned to be humble - no one achieves anything totally by themselves. It takes teamwork to make the dream work!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.02.2023 20:18 Story ID: 457096 Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Clarence E. Thompson, Army Field Support Battalion-Korea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.