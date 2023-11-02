Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Governor, Joint Region Marianas Convene Civil-Military Coordination Council

    Guam Governor, CJRM Convene CMCC

    GUAM

    11.03.2023

    Story by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (Nov. 3, 2023) – Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero and Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas (JRM), convened the Civil-Military Coordination Council (CMCC) at JRM Headquarters, Nov. 3.

    Several Government of Guam agencies were represented at the meeting, including the Guam International Airport Authority, Guam Environmental Protection Agency, Guam Department of Labor, and Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority.

    Gov. Leon Guerrero thanked the attendees for their participation in the council and expressed her hope for more frequent meetings. “Our agencies really appreciate [the CMCC] because they feel there’s a lot of good dialogue, and discussions, and actions moving forward, and of course information,” she said.

    “I do not think we can overstate the value of these meetings as we address our mutual needs and come to an understanding of how we can support each other,” Huffman echoed her remarks. “Communication and collaboration are two pillars of our joint efforts, and this council is an important venue to pursue fearless and important dialogue for the betterment of the island as a whole.”

    Working groups, comprised of local government agency leaders and Department of Defense (DoD) personnel, provided updates to various ongoing projects. The group tackled topics to include military impacts on the local labor and housing markets. During the year, the working groups continue to pursue goals set by the CMCC.

    The CMCC was established in 2010 to foster collaboration among the DoD, local government, and federal agencies to share information, discuss, and provide recommendations for construction activities for the U.S. Marine Corps relocation to Guam.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 20:17
    Story ID: 457095
    Location: GU
    Guam
    JRM
    CMCC

