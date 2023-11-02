Governor, Joint Region Marianas Convene Civil-Military Coordination Council

Photo By Shaina Marie ONeal | ASAN, Guam (Nov. 3, 2023) - Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero and Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman,...... read more read more Photo By Shaina Marie ONeal | ASAN, Guam (Nov. 3, 2023) - Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero and Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas (JRM) convene the Civil-Military Coordination Council at JRM headquarters in Asan, Nov. 3. Several Government of Guam Agencies were represented at the meeting, including the Guam International Airport Authority, Guam Environmental Protection Agency, Guam Department of Labor, and Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority. The CMCC was established in 2010 to foster collaboration among the DoD, local government, and federal agencies to share information, discuss, and provide recommendations for construction activities of the U.S. Marine Corps relocation to Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal) see less | View Image Page

ASAN, Guam (Nov. 3, 2023) – Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero and Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas (JRM), convened the Civil-Military Coordination Council (CMCC) at JRM Headquarters, Nov. 3.



Several Government of Guam agencies were represented at the meeting, including the Guam International Airport Authority, Guam Environmental Protection Agency, Guam Department of Labor, and Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority.



Gov. Leon Guerrero thanked the attendees for their participation in the council and expressed her hope for more frequent meetings. “Our agencies really appreciate [the CMCC] because they feel there’s a lot of good dialogue, and discussions, and actions moving forward, and of course information,” she said.



“I do not think we can overstate the value of these meetings as we address our mutual needs and come to an understanding of how we can support each other,” Huffman echoed her remarks. “Communication and collaboration are two pillars of our joint efforts, and this council is an important venue to pursue fearless and important dialogue for the betterment of the island as a whole.”



Working groups, comprised of local government agency leaders and Department of Defense (DoD) personnel, provided updates to various ongoing projects. The group tackled topics to include military impacts on the local labor and housing markets. During the year, the working groups continue to pursue goals set by the CMCC.



The CMCC was established in 2010 to foster collaboration among the DoD, local government, and federal agencies to share information, discuss, and provide recommendations for construction activities for the U.S. Marine Corps relocation to Guam.