Commander prepares for retirement; looks back on career in chat with AFLCMC historian

Photo By James Varhegyi

On November 6, Lt. Gen. Shaun Q. Morris will say goodbye to the Air Force as he retires as commander of AFLCMC. He is just the fourth person to fill the role.



In a special edition of “Leadership Log,” AFLCMC chief historian Kevin Rusnak interviews Morris on a USAF career that began in 1988, the pivot toward digital materiel management, becoming commander of AFLCMC during a global pandemic and a massive hiring push.



For the latter, experience in the seat and listening to advisors across the Center helped make the hiring push successful.



By making external hiring a priority through an initiative called Mach 3, the Center was able to adjust some hiring practices and add new individuals to the Center workforce.



From a personnel perspective, 2023 saw the largest growth of the Center since 2016.



“The goal was to increase our Center size by reducing the amount of attrition and increasing the hiring. Our attrition has stayed about the same,” Morris explains. “But most of our retention incentives, I think are a little bit forward looking. I'm hoping that has longer term impact.”



The hiring push will be part of the legacy that Morris leaves for the Center. Today’s hirings are done with tomorrow in mind, attempting to find civilian personnel with the right skillsets for future technologies. That requires looking at individuals with different backgrounds and education than might typically be employed by AFLCMC.



Morris will be succeeded by Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton as the Center’s next commander.



Shipton will be the first woman to fill the seat. She is currently the Military Deputy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics. It is not clear when Lt. Gen. Shipton will assume command. Her move is in limbo as part of an ongoing block of general and flag officer promotions by Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) regarding Dept. of Defense abortion policy.



To hear the full conversation, you can watch “Leadership Log” on YouTube at https://youtu.be/AWSjz6lCal0



You can also listen by searching “Leadership Log” on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify, Overcast, Radio Public or Breaker.

REMINDER: The retirement ceremony of Lt. Gen. Shaun Q. Morris will be broadcast live on the AFLCMC Facebook page Monday at 2 p.m. ET.